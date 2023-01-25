Hakeem Rowe is one of the most important interviewers in the music industry at this point. He has given countless debut interviews with some of the hottest up and coming rappers in the industry. In fact, he has given debut interviews to MOST of the hottest up-and-coming rappers in the industry including Yeat, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Nardo Wick and dozens of other now household names in the rap community. Not to mention, he also holds an A&R position at Victor Victor, headed by Steven Victor, a testament to his impeccable taste and eye for talent.

