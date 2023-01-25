Read full article on original website
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
House Cat Fends Off Three Attacking Coyotes In California Backyard
That’s one badass kitty. For a domesticated house cat to take on three predators, and come out on the other side, is not a common thing. Your average coyote is around 30 pounds, you average house cat? About 10…. Coyotes are predators and scavengers who will hunt just anything...
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
Ecologist 'burst into tears' seeing endangered gliders using boxes designed to save them
When a team of Australian researchers started checking the high-tech boxes they'd installed to help save endangered greater gliders, they weren't sure what they were going to find. The hope was that the tree-dwelling marsupials would use them for nesting—a replacement for the tree hollows they normally nest in—but no one knew whether or not the creatures would take to them.So when Dr. Kita Ashman, Threatened Species and Climate Adaptation Ecologist at WWF-Australia, found a glider in the second box she checked, she was thrilled. "I just burst into tears, I was so surprised and so happy," she told ABC News Australia.
Rare cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain
In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
Park Rangers Check Camera Trap and Discover 400 of the 580 Photos it Took 'Were Bear Selfies'
Rangers for a Colorado park system found a surprise when they checked a wildlife camera trap —400 bear selfies. Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) wanted to observe the land system's sensitive wildlife habitats unobtrusively, so park rangers placed nine camera traps across 46,000 acres to see how animals used the area.
Man refuses to share rotten apples with local wildlife, would rather toss them in dumpster than allow the deer to feed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Living in the country means you have to share everything with the animals who come to visit your property. They don't respect boundaries and property lines.
Putting the bones of giant, extinct ‘thunderbirds’ under the microscope reveals how they grew
The largest flightless bird found anywhere in the world today is the ostrich. It stands about 2.7 metres tall and can weigh up to 150kg. But millions of years ago ostriches would have been dwarfed by several other flightless bird species. One was Dromornis stirtoni, nicknamed the thunderbird. It lived...
52 million years ago, strange primates lived in complete darkness in the Arctic
During the Eocene, the Arctic was a warm, swampy place that these primates called home.
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Moose Dives Headfirst Off A Cliff, Casually Swims Away Like Nothing Happened
And even though this chap did, I still don’t think they do. I can’t imagine it was very graceful either, moose aren’t exactly known for being graceful…. This event took place of the island of Newfoundland on the eastern coast of Canada. Moose in Newfoundland have no natural predators and have become so abundant in the area that they are literally a nuisance. A nuisance animal that large leads to some pretty interesting interactions.
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera
Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
Dozens of vultures got stranded in the waters of the Florida Keys. What happened?
Such strandings are not unheard of, according to wildlife experts.
Watch: Massive eel found washed up on Texas beach
A Texas researcher captured video of a rare discovery he made on a beach -- a 4-foot long American eel.
River Otter Viciously Mauls Snapping Turtle
Add this to the list of things I didn’t know were possible. Everyone knows otters are some of the most adorable creatures on the planet. They splash around, swim super fast, play with beach balls at zoos, and are just plain old cute. But did you know those same...
Titanosaur Nests with 256 Fossilized Eggs Found in India Where Mother Dinosaurs Abandon Their Brood
Scientists discovered fossilized eggs in 256 Titanosaur nests in a long-gone river in India. According to legend, the mother dinosaurs left their young behind. Titanosaurs the size of school buses tromped through what is currently west-central India about 70 million years ago to lay their eggs by a riverbank. Although...
Monkeys Eating Fishes: Japanese Macaques Feces Shows Evidence of Fish Hunting, Feeding
Fish consumption in monkeys was thought to be a rare occurrence, possibly occurring accidentally. However, evidence of fish-eating among Japanese macaques in the Kamikochi area has been suggested through fecal studies. The frequency with which fish DNA has been found in feces suggests more than just feeding on dead or...
LOOK: Wildlife Photographer Captures Insane Moment Buffalo Tosses Lion Into the Air
Who’s winning in a matchup: a lion or a buffalo? While one might assume the big cat could take down the buffalo, these new pictures show a buffalo effortlessly tossing a lion as if it were a ragdoll. Mario Paul, a wildlife photographer and guide from Wild Photo Africa...
Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger
Watch These Brilliant Elephants Unite To Defend a Baby From a Hunting Tiger. Tigers are large, dangerous predators capable of taking down even larger prey. While a lone tiger isn’t much of a threat to an adult elephant, a tiger can hunt elephant calves. In this video, some brilliant elephants decide to unite their powers to defend a baby elephant from a hungry tiger.
