It seems like just yesterday we were jumping up and down, giddy like kids on Christmas morning about the NFL adding a long-drive contest to its new-look Pro Bowl Games. Time flies on the internet, however, and now the NHL is following suit with their own golf-infused All-Star skills competition, set to go down in sunny Sunrise, Florida on February 3rd. Look alive, people. It's officially a trend.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO