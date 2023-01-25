Read full article on original website
Related
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Realism mod for Fallout 4 fixes its most unbelievable part: your ability to survive the intro
Finally, an intro that makes sense.
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
200 hours later, this Destiny 2 player made history by clearing a solo raid challenge thought to be impossible
TheSnazzzyRock is the first to beat the Vault of Glass Gatekeepers alone
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
PlayStation working on feature to punish toxic players
Toxicity in online games could soon be a thing of the past for PlayStation users, according to a new patent. There are few things worse than dealing with toxic players in the likes of Call of Duty and Fortnite. After Overwatch 2 released, a number of players revealed that they’d opted to mute the voice chat altogether to avoid the onslaught of name-calling and general nastiness that they’d experienced in the previous game. Meanwhile, after the release of Modern Warfare II (and coinciding with the release of Warzone 2.0), Activision announced that those found to be engaging in offensive chat could be muted from all in-game chat functions by moderators, which was certainly a positive step forward.
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Violently Egged In The Face During Livestream
Akademiks had himself an embarrassing livestream moment earlier this week when a woman began hurling items at him — including a raw egg she smashed all over his face. The internet personality was in the middle of speaking about the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case when a woman off-camera began throwing things at him. The woman, who’s believed to be Ak’s girlfriend, then slammed a raw egg into his face and walked off angrily.
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
Apex Legends Players Call Celestial Sunrise Event "Shameless"
It seems Apex Legends players aren't too impressed with the game's upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, calling the final reward "shameless."
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy will not be able to change the house or the house from scratch
If they choose a new school, it’s impossible for him to change his skill. Even though you are aware, the official fanclub Harry Potter cannot add a whole host of portals Wizarding World will be able to change your choice already. That merely means that on the website you may pass a special test that determined the faculty of the user and his magic wand.
bleedingcool.com
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Reveals Path To Season 2
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is currently gearing up for Season 2, and with it, the team has revealed what you can expect from it. Activision and Infinity Ward posted new details of what they have coming for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II when Season 2 drops. The team posted a Community Update in which they go over many of the topics fans have been asking about and wanting them to address, with a major focus across the board on the audio of the game. But a number of new additions and changes are also on the way that affects many areas, including The Gulag, the DMZ, Battle Royale, and more. We have the Multiplayer changes for you below.
PlayStation Plus adding feature fans have been crying out for
Retroactively, a classic arcade shooter has gotten trophies on PlayStation Plus Premium, apparently paving the way for further games from the archives to get a new lease of life through these achievements. Super Stardust Portable is the PSP version of Super Stardust HD and is available through PlayStation Plus Premium,...
Even The Day Before's community moderators aren't sure if the game is real
It's been a weird day for The Day Before
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Sparks Fan Concern After Looking 'Defeated' During RICO Trial
Young Thug’s “defeated” courtroom appearance has sparked concern among fans, with many praying for the YSL rapper to hang in there amidst his ongoing RICO case. In a courtroom video that circulated on Twitter on Wednesday (January 25), Thugga can be seen hunched over his desk with a mask dangling below his nose as he rests his head on the table. The video ushered in numerous reactions from fans, with many offering their prayers for the Atlanta native.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is slowly turning back into Warzone 1
Infinity Ward is undoing key Warzone changes in a bid to win back players.
My most anticipated FPS this year comes from ex-Battlefield devs, and its destructibility looks unreal
The Finals is coming, and it could be big.
MMO community stunned as player cashes in 8 years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds
Old School Runescape players simply do not mess around
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
The perfect meme to sum up Fortnite’s Chapter 4, Season 1 does exist
Fortnite has made the season very meme-worthy. Fortnite has made this one heck of a season. The gaming giant launched Chapter 4, Season 1 to close out 2022. The game introduced a new, medieval-themed map, alongside a brand new villain, a younger snapshot of the big bad Geno, dubbed The Ageless Champion, and has brought in a whole slew of new weapons and the like.
GAMINGbible
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 1