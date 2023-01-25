Read full article on original website
Realism mod for Fallout 4 fixes its most unbelievable part: your ability to survive the intro
Finally, an intro that makes sense.
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Sony is finally leaving the PlayStation 4 behind
The PlayStation 4 era was good to us. It spawned Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End but alas, all good things must come to an end. The transition into the...
game-news24.com
Xbox wants to update the PlayStation 5 release schedule to help save Activision Blizzard purchaseout
There’s one way to release the Last of Us multiplayer game (pic: Sony). Sony could be forced to share its PS5 release schedule in part of Microsoft’s legal fight with the FTC over the Activision buyout. Just when you thought Microsofts attempts to buy Activision Blizzard couldn’t get...
Even The Day Before's community moderators aren't sure if the game is real
It's been a weird day for The Day Before
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Hogwarts Legacy already discounted with 72-hour early access
It’s just over two weeks to go until the release of Hogwarts Legacy, but if you act now, you can make sure that release day comes even sooner. Hogwarts Legacy is surrounded by controversy. Many gamers are actively avoiding the title due to its connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticised for making harmful comments about the transgender community. Others are gearing up for release day, which varies significantly from platform to platform - it’ll first be arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 10 February.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson scores another victory after Captain Marvel is named the MCU’s most inspiring Avenger
When it comes to inspiring and influencing millions of fans around the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s vast roster of heroes are held in the highest esteem, even if becoming billionaires and flying around in armored suits might be ever so slightly out of reach. Nonetheless, it’s with delicious...
PlayStation Plus adding feature fans have been crying out for
Retroactively, a classic arcade shooter has gotten trophies on PlayStation Plus Premium, apparently paving the way for further games from the archives to get a new lease of life through these achievements. Super Stardust Portable is the PSP version of Super Stardust HD and is available through PlayStation Plus Premium,...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
wegotthiscovered.com
All 63 MCU heroes most likely to appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
With the literally endless potential it has as the final chapter in the sprawling, reality-crossing Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is fully expected to be by far the grandest and most epic of the already rather grand and epic Avengers movies. In order to defeat an entire dynasty of variants of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will likely need to conscript more allies than ever to their cause.
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
Hogwarts Legacy single player 'always the focus', says developer
Hogwarts Legacy’s lack of multiplayer has proven to be pretty contentious amongst the fanbase, but the developers have confirmed that a solely single-player experience was always the goal. Before we knew so much about the game, many Harry Potter fans were fully anticipating that there’d be at least some...
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
ComicBook
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
GAMINGbible
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
GAMINGbible
