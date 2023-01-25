ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial fraud case. Police say the pictured man is involved in fraud at several banks. The department posted several photos taken from surveillance footage at the Truist bank on Facebook Friday.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SOUTHPORT, NC

