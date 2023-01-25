Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
WMBF
Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
Second person arrested in connection with deadly Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was […]
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
wpde.com
Extra deputies at Florence Co. courthouse after bullets found in bathroom
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There are 14 deputies standing guard inside and around the Florence County Judicial Center after five bullets were found in a bathroom trash can, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the center's maintenance employee found the bullets. He added that several...
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an older white male in reference to a financial fraud case at several local banks. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
WECT
Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial fraud case. Police say the pictured man is involved in fraud at several banks. The department posted several photos taken from surveillance footage at the Truist bank on Facebook Friday.
WECT
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a South Columbus High School student. Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and charged in the Jan. 23 murder of Jeremiah Nyree Long. The sheriff’s office says...
WECT
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
WECT
Man convicted of murder in New Hanover Co. being considered for parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder is being considered for parole. James Daniels was convicted in New Hanover County on May 31, 1988. Daniels is being considered for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP). MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WMBF
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SC man out on bond for 2021 double murder charged in deadly shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man out on bond and awaiting trial for a double murder in 2021 was arrested Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a […]
Comments / 0