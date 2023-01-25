ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstown, NJ

southjerseyobserver.com

Improvements Proposed to NJ Turnpike: Public Comments Welcome

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) has proposed improvements to the New Jersey Turnpike to address capacity, operational, and maintenance requirements, and safety needs along 36.5 miles of the highway from its southern terminus at milepost 0.0 (Route 49 over the Turnpike) to just north of Interchange 4 – milepost 36.5.
BELLMAWR, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Cape May Court House, NJ, Mr. Softee Now Open

When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Fire Causes Heavy Damage to Simpson Ave. Home

A fire broke out at a Simpson Avenue home in Ocean City on Friday afternoon, causing serious damage to the house. No injuries were reported, according to a city news release. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 932 Simpson Ave. at 12:09 p.m. They found flames and smoke coming from the multi-family home.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Burlington County Farmers Market Seeks Vendors for 2023 Season

MOORESTOWN, NJ — Are you a local grower, artist or food vendor who is interested in joining the weekly Burlington County Farmers Market? Now is the time to apply to participate!  The Vendor Application for the 2023 Farmers Market — which celebrates its 17th season this year — is now available.  The Burlington County Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays from 8:30AM to 1PM from May 13 through November 11 at the Burlington County Agricultural Center, located at 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown. In addition, two special Holiday Markets are planned for November 18 and December 2 from 10AM to 2PM.  The Farmers Market...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Woodbury Police Department

On Jan. 27, 2023, officers from the Woodbury PD were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance.

