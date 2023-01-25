MOORESTOWN, NJ — Are you a local grower, artist or food vendor who is interested in joining the weekly Burlington County Farmers Market? Now is the time to apply to participate! The Vendor Application for the 2023 Farmers Market — which celebrates its 17th season this year — is now available. The Burlington County Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays from 8:30AM to 1PM from May 13 through November 11 at the Burlington County Agricultural Center, located at 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown. In addition, two special Holiday Markets are planned for November 18 and December 2 from 10AM to 2PM. The Farmers Market...

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO