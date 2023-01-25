Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70and73.com
How concerns over a house are pushing Moorestown toward a historic preservation law.
For 134 years, the huge white house has occupied a corner lot on Moorestown's Chester Avenue, a short walk from the town's historic Main Street. Built for Philadelphia merchant John H. Perkins, the structure's 4,887 square feet held seven bedrooms. In recent years, it was refitted as a funeral home...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
southjerseyobserver.com
Improvements Proposed to NJ Turnpike: Public Comments Welcome
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) has proposed improvements to the New Jersey Turnpike to address capacity, operational, and maintenance requirements, and safety needs along 36.5 miles of the highway from its southern terminus at milepost 0.0 (Route 49 over the Turnpike) to just north of Interchange 4 – milepost 36.5.
Cape May Court House, NJ, Mr. Softee Now Open
When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Formerly Submerged Pier From 1800s Finally Free In Cape May
You're never far from a new discovery in Cape May County. From shipwrecks to the Cape May diamonds, Cape May always has something for you to check out if you're feeling adventurous. Get ready to add something else to the list of sights you should head out to see. The...
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
ocnjdaily.com
Fire Causes Heavy Damage to Simpson Ave. Home
A fire broke out at a Simpson Avenue home in Ocean City on Friday afternoon, causing serious damage to the house. No injuries were reported, according to a city news release. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 932 Simpson Ave. at 12:09 p.m. They found flames and smoke coming from the multi-family home.
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
Burlington County Farmers Market Seeks Vendors for 2023 Season
MOORESTOWN, NJ — Are you a local grower, artist or food vendor who is interested in joining the weekly Burlington County Farmers Market? Now is the time to apply to participate! The Vendor Application for the 2023 Farmers Market — which celebrates its 17th season this year — is now available. The Burlington County Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays from 8:30AM to 1PM from May 13 through November 11 at the Burlington County Agricultural Center, located at 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown. In addition, two special Holiday Markets are planned for November 18 and December 2 from 10AM to 2PM. The Farmers Market...
N.J. town faces second lawsuit opposing warehouse-friendly redevelopment area
Resistance to warehouse development in Harrison Township led to a second civil lawsuit filed Saturday in Gloucester County seeking to invalidate a redevelopment plan critics say facilitates massive warehouses, according to court filings. The complaint was brought by Holding Smith, Inc. and Holding Sons & Daughters, Inc., the entities which...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Lower Twp Police Look for Suspects in North Cape May Store Caper
Lower Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an incident that recently occurred in North Cape May. Lower Police say the two are suspected in a "cash back theft attempt" at the ACME store in North Cape May. A cash-back attempt is when someone...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
N.J. city dumps state public worker health plan after all towns slammed with huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s capital city has decided to to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer in what could be the first of many across the state as local governments stare down the barrel of double-digit premium hikes. Trenton’s city council decided...
NJ township tears down partially built mansion after decade-long battle
On Thursday, Cherry Hill Township ripped down the partially built mansion. The property has been under construction for nearly 14 years.
County officials defy request from Norcross in New Jersey election
Norcross made a request to those with whom he met: Stay neutral in the Democratic primary for Mercer County executive.
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
southjerseyobserver.com
Woodbury Police Department
On Jan. 27, 2023, officers from the Woodbury PD were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance.
