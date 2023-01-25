Read full article on original website
leeshaa
3d ago
so Julissa is transgender ? because the pictures they posted makes it seem like were looking for two boys not a girl with pink hair...sometimes this site doesn't post the right picture.
thenjsentinel.com
POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT
On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
fox29.com
Police launch death investigation after man found dead near Delaware River in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.J. - The City of Burlington Police Department launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in the city, authorities say. According to police, officers responded to the area of Commerce Square boulevard for a report of an unconscious person on Monday at 2:37 p.m. Authorities say...
fox29.com
Body found in woods near railroad tracks in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A suspicious death investigation is underway after police say a decomposed body was found in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section late Friday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Tioga Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a deceased person. A decomposed body was found in...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT
(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 24-year-old man dead after shooting in Lawncrest
A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Lawncrest section of the city.
fox29.com
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
southjerseyobserver.com
52-Year Old Missing From Morgan Village
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Morgan Village. Leverne Harris, 52, was reported missing tonight from his home on the 800 block of Morgan Boulevard. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair and tattoos of names on his neck and left bicep.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
Keep An Eye Out For Missing 14-Year-Old From Atlantic City, NJ
Another missing teen you need to be on the lookout for here in South Jersey. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, a fourteen year old boy named Jeremiah Troncoso has been declared a runaway. Nobody has seen him since last night. Obviously, since he's a juvenile, it's all hands on deck for this until he's found safe and sound.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester City Police Asking For Public’s Assistance Identifying Individual For Allegedly Damaging Electronic Equipment at PNC Bank
On January 26, 2023, the Gloucester City Police Department asked for the public’s assistance with identifying an individual who allegedly damaged some electronic equipment in the vestibule of the PNC Bank. The GCPD has since updated their post indicating that the individual has been identified. All persons charged with...
Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men
PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Women Arrested For Robbing Convenience Store In Atlantic City
Two Atlantic City women were arrested and charged with robbery after assaulting two store employees and stealing items from a store, authorities said. At 1:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue for a fight inside the store.
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ, Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Christiana Falls
(Newark, Del.-19702) On Tuesday (1/24) at approximately 11:55 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) for a check on the welfare. Units responded and located a deceased male subject inside. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit assumed the investigation and it continues...
Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County, NJ, Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie ‘Warning’
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
Update: Police Need Help — 14 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting
UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
