Camden County, NJ

leeshaa
3d ago

so Julissa is transgender ? because the pictures they posted makes it seem like were looking for two boys not a girl with pink hair...sometimes this site doesn't post the right picture.

thenjsentinel.com

POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT

On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
WOODBURY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT

(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

52-Year Old Missing From Morgan Village

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Morgan Village. Leverne Harris, 52, was reported missing tonight from his home on the 800 block of Morgan Boulevard. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair and tattoos of names on his neck and left bicep.
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester City Police Asking For Public’s Assistance Identifying Individual For Allegedly Damaging Electronic Equipment at PNC Bank

On January 26, 2023, the Gloucester City Police Department asked for the public’s assistance with identifying an individual who allegedly damaged some electronic equipment in the vestibule of the PNC Bank. The GCPD has since updated their post indicating that the individual has been identified. All persons charged with...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men

PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Christiana Falls

(Newark, Del.-19702) On Tuesday (1/24) at approximately 11:55 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) for a check on the welfare. Units responded and located a deceased male subject inside. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit assumed the investigation and it continues...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting

UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
DOVER, DE

