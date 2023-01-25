Read full article on original website
Relics found in 23 lead boxes in Mexico City cathedral
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts restoring the interior of Mexico City’s Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral said Friday they found 23 lead boxes containing religious inscriptions and relics like small paintings and wood or palm crosses. The lead containers are about the size of a mint box, and had...
High-level U.S. diplomatic mission to Middle East overshadowed by violence
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had hoped to broach a wide agenda in the Middle East. But after deadly attacks in the region, security again tops the list.
‘Joonam’ Review: Three Generations of Iranian Women Swap Perspectives in an Intimate But Bitty Documentary
Sierra Urich’s grandmother, Behjat, has the tart, callused demeanor that comes from a life of tumult and loss. Married at 14 to an Iranian soldier, she grieved for older relatives who were murdered or executed, and raised a family that was scattered in the wake of the Iranian Revolution: As her children emigrated to the United States, she was unable to see them for 16 years, finally joining them in her mid-sixties. Her daughter Mitra, Urich’s mother, left Iran for New England in 1979; haunted by memories of her upbringing and her father’s imprisonment under the police state, she’s too...
Burkina rally celebrates French troop pull-out announcement
Thousands of demonstrators rallied in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Saturday in support of the ruling junta, days after France confirmed its special forces there would withdraw, an AFP journalist saw. Former colonial power France has special forces based in Ouagadougou, but its presence has come under intense scrutiny as anti-French sentiment in the region grows.
WHO warns of nuclear war. Don’t look for any fallout shelters in NYC (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When the Berlin Wall fell back in 1989, people said that we’d never have to worry about nuclear war again. The Cold War was over. The Soviet Union was on its knees. I guess we got that one wrong. The World Health Organization the...
Mayor Adams Refutes the Right to Shelter Law for NYC Migrants
Mayor Adams is now stating New York City’s “right to shelter” policy is not applicable to the tens of thousands of migrants who have flooded into the city. His comments on the WABC radio program "Sid & Friends" came as New York City struggles to find housing for an inundation of asylum seekers. The sanctuary city has begged for monetary relief as the mayor estimates the cost of shelter for to be in the 2 billion dollar range.
