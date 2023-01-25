Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
75 Best Foot-tapping, Hand-raising Gospel Songs
Rooted in the rich tradition of African-American spirituals.
When Jimi Hendrix Was a Struggling Musician He Squatted in Buildings Under Construction
Jimi Hendrix was a struggling musician for years, and during that time he had to live wherever he could — even in buildings that were under construction.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
EW.com
TikTok pastor says he went to hell and heard demons torturing sinners with Rihanna's 'Umbrella'
A TikTok pastor says that before Rihanna landed her gig as a Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performer, the pop star was headlining in the depths of hell. Gerald Johnson, a religious figure and leader of the Gerald A. Johnson Ministries in Texas, shared a video on the social media site recalling a 2016 journey to Satan's playground, which occurred after his spirit left his body and traveled to the center of the earth. That's "where hell is," he said in the clip below.
Black Star Riders: still channelling the warrior spirit of Thin Lizzy
Wrong Side Of Paradise finds main Black Star Rider Ricky Warwick capturing the romance and the strut of old
Long Train Runnin': the Doobie Brothers' jam that became a dancefloor classic
The Doobie Brothers' Long Train Runnin' was an instrumental showcase for "half-hour solos" before their producer saw its hit potential
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Study Shows the Most Listened to Classic Rock Artist in Every Country
If you've ever wondered which of your favorite bands are popular in other parts of the world, Liberty Games gathered a set of data that reveals which classic rock artists are the most popular in every country. Liberty Games looked at YouTube play counts in every country over the last...
John Mayer Is Heading Out on a Solo Acoustic Tour — 'Just Like Those Early Days'
"I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I'd feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again," the musician wrote John Mayer is taking it back to basics. The Grammy-winning guitarist announced Thursday that he'll be embarking on a solo acoustic tour this spring, hitting arenas around the country with only acoustic and electric guitars and a piano to accompany him. Kicking off March...
Cordae and Anderson .Paak Reunite on J. Cole-Produced Song ‘Two Tens’
Nearly four years after they formed their musical trifecta for the first time on “RNP,” Cordae and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for another J. Cole-produced single: “Two Tens.” Like on “RNP,” where the two rappers went back and forth with each other about all of the exhaustive burdens that come with being rich, “Two Tens” finds Cordae trying to talk some sense in .Paak, who is too deeply infatuated with a woman he met to care about what his friend has to say. “See, I’m not tryna be overbearin’ or give you a lecture/I just want you to see...
The photographer Alper Yesiltas presented his project 'As if nothing had happened'.
The Turkish artist and photographer Alper Yesiltas presented his project 'As if nothing had happened'. It consists of "resuscitating" celebrities who have died and using Artificial Intelligence to show how they would look today if they had reached old age, which was mentioned in Periodismo.com.
Pink Takes a Bold Leap of Faith in ‘Trustfall’ Video
Pink is embracing the fall in the music video for her latest single “Trustfall,” the title track to her upcoming ninth studio album set for release on Feb. 17. Directed by Georgia Hudson, the video sets the singer opposite a young woman searching for the same sense of confidence and release. “You’re shit scared and your whole body is shaking,” Pink tells her as they both stand near the edge of a cliff overlooking the ocean. “Go in there and you just fucking do it. Just do it, whatever it is, and then boom – it’s gone. The fear...
