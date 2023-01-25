ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
EW.com

TikTok pastor says he went to hell and heard demons torturing sinners with Rihanna's 'Umbrella'

A TikTok pastor says that before Rihanna landed her gig as a Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performer, the pop star was headlining in the depths of hell. Gerald Johnson, a religious figure and leader of the Gerald A. Johnson Ministries in Texas, shared a video on the social media site recalling a 2016 journey to Satan's playground, which occurred after his spirit left his body and traveled to the center of the earth. That's "where hell is," he said in the clip below.
ARIZONA STATE
People

John Mayer Is Heading Out on a Solo Acoustic Tour — 'Just Like Those Early Days'

"I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I'd feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again," the musician wrote John Mayer is taking it back to basics. The Grammy-winning guitarist announced Thursday that he'll be embarking on a solo acoustic tour this spring, hitting arenas around the country with only acoustic and electric guitars and a piano to accompany him. Kicking off March...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Cordae and Anderson .Paak Reunite on J. Cole-Produced Song ‘Two Tens’

Nearly four years after they formed their musical trifecta for the first time on “RNP,” Cordae and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for another J. Cole-produced single: “Two Tens.” Like on “RNP,” where the two rappers went back and forth with each other about all of the exhaustive burdens that come with being rich, “Two Tens” finds Cordae trying to talk some sense in .Paak, who is too deeply infatuated with a woman he met to care about what his friend has to say. “See, I’m not tryna be overbearin’ or give you a lecture/I just want you to see...
Rolling Stone

Pink Takes a Bold Leap of Faith in ‘Trustfall’ Video

Pink is embracing the fall in the music video for her latest single “Trustfall,” the title track to her upcoming ninth studio album set for release on Feb. 17. Directed by Georgia Hudson, the video sets the singer opposite a young woman searching for the same sense of confidence and release. “You’re shit scared and your whole body is shaking,” Pink tells her as they both stand near the edge of a cliff overlooking the ocean. “Go in there and you just fucking do it. Just do it, whatever it is, and then boom – it’s gone. The fear...

