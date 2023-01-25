Nearly four years after they formed their musical trifecta for the first time on “RNP,” Cordae and Anderson .Paak have teamed up for another J. Cole-produced single: “Two Tens.” Like on “RNP,” where the two rappers went back and forth with each other about all of the exhaustive burdens that come with being rich, “Two Tens” finds Cordae trying to talk some sense in .Paak, who is too deeply infatuated with a woman he met to care about what his friend has to say. “See, I’m not tryna be overbearin’ or give you a lecture/I just want you to see...

3 DAYS AGO