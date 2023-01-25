Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
How a Design Couple Turned an Old Cottage in Rural Ohio Into the Most Gracious Family Guest House
Growing up on a cattle farm in rural Ohio, Greg Dutton saw and loved a lot of timeworn houses. But the 1920s cottage at the edge of his family’s property held particular fascination. “We would drive by, and my mom would always say, ‘Oh, that would be such a cute little family guesthouse for people to stay in when they’re in from out of town,’ ” the architect remembers. Call it manifesting: Decades later, when the neighbor moved out and abandoned the house, eventually putting it up for sale, mom got her wish. Greg, now a principal of Midland Architecture, based in Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, and his wife, interior designer Liz Dutton of Liz Dutton Interiors, set about saving the property.
housebeautiful.com
15 best sculptural candle holders for a stylish tablescape
Get ready to elevate your candle game – literally. Candle holders, candlesticks and candelabras are an instant way to add ambience and character to your home, whether as a formal dining table centrepiece or pretty mantelpiece decoration. So if you need a new home for your favourite colourful candles...
housebeautiful.com
BHDM Revitalizes a Quirky 1970s A-Frame in the Catskill Mountains
A remote A-frame cabin on the tip of Belleayre Mountain, in the Catskills, is a far cry from the Bronx, in New York City, where Sarah P. Major’s clients primarily live—and that’s how they like it. As avid foragers and ardent cooks, the couple wanted a quiet weekend retreat where they could explore the outdoors and entertain. Snatching up a circa 1970s home designed by local Japanese American architect Ikuyo Tagawa, they enlisted BHDM Design, where Major is director of residential design, to bring it into the modern era.
housebeautiful.com
How Rasheeda Gray Brought Sunshine to an Influencer Client's White Box Home
Pink, green, purple, blue: Pennsylvania designer Rasheeda Gray’s new client, lifestyle influencer Zakia Blain, checked off a lot of favorite colors on their initial call. “It’s like she was listing the entire rainbow,” recalls the founder of Gray Space Interior Design. “I was thinking, Okay, but how do we find a way to translate that to something you can live with every day?”
housebeautiful.com
An Honest Review of the Candle Warmer Lamp That's Going Viral on TikTok
Meet the Internet's latest flameless candle alternative: candle warmer lamps that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are effective. The spring 2023 home decor trend has already racked up over 75.8 million views on TikTok. While I'm a candle lover through and through, I'm admittedly one who frequently forgets to...
housebeautiful.com
This Pied-à-Terre Overlooking the Houston Museum District Feels Like a Liveable Art Gallery
"Black paint can hide a multitude of sins,” says Melinda James, partner at Texas-based M. James Design Group. The offending party? A windowless primary bedroom with concrete columns, beige carpet, and exposed HVAC ducts. Part of the Houston loft she and her work-and-life partner, John Thomas James, purchased to use as a pied-à-terre, the room now boasts multiple coats of Black by Benjamin Moore, plus oak flooring, a brass-and-quartz chandelier, and—as on every other inch of wall space in the apartment—tons of art.
housebeautiful.com
12 key looks from Maison & Objet 2023
This year's 'Take Care' theme from Maison & Objet centred around creating harmony within the home, the environment, and yourself. It's all about choosing objects carefully and consciously. Artisans and designers are committing to inspiring a sense of wellness, and promoting quality and longevity. This is evident in the collections that celebrate comfort, all whilst remaining innovative and refreshing.
housebeautiful.com
10 Scandi living room ideas to inspire your next interior project
If there's one interior style destined to remain ever on-trend, look no further than Scandinavian-inspired homes. It's a style that perfectly blends design and functionality, carefully balancing a sense of understated curation and a minimalist aesthetic with a laid-back, welcoming feel. For a Scandi living room think pared-back but striking...
housebeautiful.com
The Dish Drying Rack Everyone's Raving About on TikTok Is on Sale
When it comes to small kitchen hacks, TikTok has the answer for seemingly everything. Short on cabinet space? Hang your pots and pans to add personality to your kitchen. Short on fridge space? Grab some clear storage containers and add to the 2.1 billion views #fridgeorganization has already amassed. Or, if you're short on counter space—something many of us can relate to—try this over-the-sink dish drying rack, which happens to be on sale now at Food52.
Woman waits 3 hours to have her mother's birthday present gift-wrapped, leaves with an unwrapped present and a headache
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Many big department stores were located in the heart of the city when my mother was growing up. Those stores have long since been displaced by Walmarts and Targets on the city's outskirts.
housebeautiful.com
Serena & Lily Outlet Details and Other Ways to Save, According to an Insider
No home refresh or redesign is complete without a Serena & Lily moment somewhere in the mix, but the brand isn’t cheap making incorporating its pretty pieces into your space tricky. So we asked Senior Vice President of Design Shops Allyson McGrath to spill her secrets on saving at Serena & Lily, and she didn't disappoint.
housebeautiful.com
21 fabulous playroom ideas to encourage creativity and play
The best playroom ideas tick a number of design boxes – first and foremost they should inspire creative little minds and encourage curiosity and play, whilst also being entirely functional, easy to keep clutter-free, and ideally fit the broader design tastes of the adults in the home. 'Young minds...
housebeautiful.com
Design Confidential: What’s the Smallest Space You’ve Ever Transformed?
Every awkward space has potential—all you need is a vision. Whether you live in a large house or a tiny apartment, there's bound to be at least one part of your home that offers a challenge. Tight square footage, awkward angles, oddly placed doorways: They all lead to innovative design solutions. With some creativity, you can turn an odd spot into a functional and well-designed zone for seating, cooking, hosting, storing, sleeping... The possibilities are endless. If you're stuck and need some inspiration, read on to see how industry experts transformed their most compact and trickiest projects to date. From a maid's room that became a home office to an under-the-stairs space that was transformed into a powder room, these tiny projects pack a big punch.
housebeautiful.com
This tiny one-bedroom cottage for sale is surprisingly spacious inside
A tiny one-bedroom cottage in the picturesque village of Norton St. Philip, Bath, could be yours for £450,000. Nestled down a sleepy country lane, this detached stone cottage would be perfect for someone seeking a slower pace of life. Just a short drive from bustling Bath, it offers the best of both worlds.
housebeautiful.com
Pottery Barn and LoveShackFancy Create the Ultimate Regencycore Collab
Designed with tea parties and dress-up in mind, the bows, ruffles, and hand-painted floral patterns of the new Pottery Barn and LoveShackFancy collab will please teens and Bridgerton binge-watchers alike. The home decor launch at Pottery Barn celebrates LoveShackFancy's signature look featuring delicate florals, vintage-inspired designs, and romantic details—three hallmarks...
Comments / 0