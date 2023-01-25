ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aloha Trumpower
3d ago

They don't have a freaking clue about government housing.Its going to get where no one will want to purchase or takeover another property because it's not worth the BS,Repair an apt,3 months it's torn all too chyt.

Reply(5)
47
Bantu Kingdom
3d ago

There was a landlord who sold his property to the tenants for $2 and left them with all of the responsibility of maintenance and taxes. They all eventually left the building.

Reply(3)
25
m
3d ago

I’m a landlord of very well kept properties with decent residents, but honestly it’s still a pain. The costs are increasing a lot as well like the taxes and utilities. I really haven’t made that much money because I pretty much reinvested it all into fixing up the buildings and making them nice. Great learning experience but can’t wait to sell when the time is right.

Reply
23
