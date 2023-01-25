Read full article on original website
Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game
It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 01/28/2023
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight as the main event for Hockey Day in Minnesota. The Wild ended their three-game losing skid by punching their way to an overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 26. That win, combined with a series of fortunate outcomes in other games, was enough to bring the Wild back into third place in the Central Division; however, the Colorado Avalanche are only one point behind them and the Nashville Predators are now only two points back. It is looking like Central could end up being a dogfight to the very end.
Pittsburgh Penguins Have Trade Options to Bolster Goaltending
The Pittsburgh Penguins have a goaltending issue and it’s time for general manager Ron Hextall to make some adjustments ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Number one netminder Tristan Jarry has once again gone down with injury and he’s not expected back for a couple of weeks. The Penguins are in the thick of a playoff race and have turned to Casey DeSmith and Dustin Tokarski to secure two points night in and night out.
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
3 Potential Replacements for Beniers at the NHL All-Star Game
Leading the NHL’s rookie scoring race, Matty Beniers looked prime to contend at his first NHL All-Star Game. Unfortunately, his first appearance is now in doubt after a highly-questionable hit by Vancouver Canucks’ defenseman, Tyler Myers. With little clarification on his status for the All-Star Game on Feb....
3 Trade Targets with Term for the Maple Leafs
As the 2023 Trade Deadline approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs have dispatched pro scouts to other teams’ arenas in search of a diamond in the rough. With no contract extension after this season, Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas is in an extremely fascinating position this year. He is preparing to work the phones and position his team for a lengthy playoff run. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be their projected opponent this year, as they were last year, and if last year’s playoffs are any indicator, they need to add guys to help them find depth scoring and grit.
Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Vatrano & More
The Anaheim Ducks didn’t get off to the best start on their six-game road trip, but they finished it off with a flourish. After losing both halves of an East Coast back-to-back, they demonstrated determination against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a comeback win and closed it out with consecutive wins.
Doug Armstrong’s Top 5 Trades as Blues General Manager
The St. Louis Blues will likely be sellers at the trade deadline; a position they haven’t been in in a while. They have had success in trades under general manager Doug Armstrong. Given where the club is now, it’ll be important to lean on Armstrong’s trade prowess in the next month or so.
3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 5-4 Win vs. Sharks
The Carolina Hurricanes found themselves in a less-than-ideal situation with less than two minutes remaining in their contest against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27. Sharks defenceman Mario Ferraro found the back of the net with 1:52 left in the third period to take a commanding 4-2 lead. However, the Hurricanes showcased their composure and brought the fans at PNC Arena to their feet as forwards Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas each scored in the final 100 seconds to knot the score up at four and force their league-leading 17th overtime.
Oilers’ Stuart Skinner Is the Most Unlikely All-Star in Team History
More than a week has passed now since the news broke, and yet still it doesn’t seem real: Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner will suit up for the Pacific Division Team at the annual NHL All-Star Game, Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. In an announcement...
Nik Antropov’s Hockey Journey From Kazakhstan to the NHL
You don’t see an NHL player from Kazakhstan every day but look no further than Nik Antropov. On Feb. 18, 1980, he was born in Oskemen, Kazakh SSR, Soviet Union; on Dec. 16, 1991, Kazakhstan declared its independence and became a separate nation. Since he entered the NHL, a few players from Kazakhstan have emerged, but none of them have enjoyed the same fame as Antropov. He is the best-known player from his native nation.
Canadiens Need Owen Beck Right Now
The Montreal Canadiens have had yet another season filled with injuries to their lineup, many of which have come in clusters. The team currently has six players on the injured reserve (IR) and three more on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This helped the Canadiens in choosing to proceed with an emergency recall of center Owen Beck of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Peterborough Petes.
3 Takeaways From Devils’ 6-4 Loss to the Predators
The odds were not in the New Jersey Devils’ favor when they skated onto the ice at Bridgestone Arena to face the Nashville Predators on Jan. 26. Since the 2017-18 season, the Devils held an overall record of 1-4-3 against the Predators and were winless in four straight against former New Jersey head coach John Hynes. History would say New Jersey has taken on the role of the underdog when it comes to Nashville’s club and the thing about history is it always repeats itself.
3 Takeaways as Blue Jackets Snap Oilers’ Win Streak
Coming into Wednesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Edmonton Oilers were feeling great as they were riding a season-high six-game winning streak. In fact, not only was the streak a season-high, but just one more win would have marked the first time they had put together seven straight since 2001. It failed to materialize, however, as the Blue Jackets were able to walk away with a 3-2 overtime victory.
Sabres’ Olofsson Proving His Doubters Wrong
Numerous members of the Buffalo Sabres have had aspersion cast upon them throughout the team’s struggles in recent memory. But of all of them, Victor Olofsson probably stands out the most. Drafted in the seventh round (181st overall) by the Sabres in 2014, Olofsson was a longshot to make the NHL, but quickly rose through their system and found himself with the team full time for the 2019-20 season.
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Tanev, Sutter & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau was given a standing ovation during his return to the Saddledome on Monday, but was booed every time he touched the puck afterward. In other news, Chris Tanev is expected to miss the next two games with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, Darryl Sutter has received a ton of flack for his response following Jakob Pelletier’s first NHL game.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Sabres, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are apparently taking calls about the availability of Thatcher Demko. Meanwhile, who are the Edmonton Oilers looking at as they scout the Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets?. The Buffalo Sabres could be buyers as they continue to play well and is...
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s First Franchise Win Over Canucks
The Seattle Kraken have finally done it; they beat the Vancouver Canucks for the first time in franchise history with a dominant 6-1 win. The victory came on the heels of a Canucks back-to-back as new head coach Rick Tocchet’s tenure behind the bench gets underway. The Kraken continue...
