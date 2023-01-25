ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernkansasnews.com

Red Demons drop WAC contest to Great Bend 57-53

DODGE CITY–Great Bend edged Dodge City 57-53 in a WAC battle Friday at Dodge City’s Fieldhouse. Dodge led for the bulk of the first half, but Great Bend rallied for a four-point advantage at the halftime break. The Demons were able to trim that lead down to just two in the fourth quarter, but some key free throws down the stretch created enough separation for the Panthers to earn the win.
DODGE CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Cimarron, Scott City split GWAC doubleheader

Cimarron, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Friday night would be a start to the big run for both Cimarron and Scott City, as the two schools met up in a GWAC doubleheader in search for their first league wins of the year. It would end up a doubleheader split, as the Lady Bluejays took a 57-43 victory, while the Beavers boys won 65-31.
SCOTT CITY, KS
KSN News

Controlled power outage scheduled for part of Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Victory Electric will shut off power along Front Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue and along the east side of 2nd Avenue from Front Street to Gunsmoke Street tonight. The controlled outage will take place tonight from midnight to 2 a.m. Victory says the controlled outage will ensure that […]
DODGE CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Deputies wounded in Dodge City shootout identified

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The three law enforcement officers wounded in a shootout in southwest Kansas have been identified. The shootout happened Monday in Dodge City when deputies tried to stop a driver wanted in a double homicide in Phoenix. The Ford County Sheriff identified deputies Brandon Hornback and...
DODGE CITY, KS
WIBW

Two passengers hospitalized after collision in Southwest Kansas

GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
GRAY COUNTY, KS

