Lady Buffs’ can’t make a late comeback and lose to Shawnee Mission Northwest
Newton, KS (Westernkansasnews.com) – Garden City’s losing streak moved to 5 after a close 40-36 loss over Shawnee Mission Northwest on Friday night. Despite a late comeback bid from Garden City, the Buffaloes couldn’t get shots to go down when they needed them most. After a low-scoring...
Red Demons drop WAC contest to Great Bend 57-53
DODGE CITY–Great Bend edged Dodge City 57-53 in a WAC battle Friday at Dodge City’s Fieldhouse. Dodge led for the bulk of the first half, but Great Bend rallied for a four-point advantage at the halftime break. The Demons were able to trim that lead down to just two in the fourth quarter, but some key free throws down the stretch created enough separation for the Panthers to earn the win.
Cimarron, Scott City split GWAC doubleheader
Cimarron, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Friday night would be a start to the big run for both Cimarron and Scott City, as the two schools met up in a GWAC doubleheader in search for their first league wins of the year. It would end up a doubleheader split, as the Lady Bluejays took a 57-43 victory, while the Beavers boys won 65-31.
Conq women mount 2nd half comeback at Coffeyville; men worn down, lose 3rd straight
COFFEYVILLE–Landon Glasper scored 26 points off the bench and sparked the parade of threes for No. 14 Coffeyville’s men in a 94-78 win over No. 13 Dodge City, while the 12th-ranked Conq women erased a nine point halftime deficit to overcome the Red Ravens 73-66 in a doubleheader at Nellis Hall.
Controlled power outage scheduled for part of Dodge City
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Victory Electric will shut off power along Front Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue and along the east side of 2nd Avenue from Front Street to Gunsmoke Street tonight. The controlled outage will take place tonight from midnight to 2 a.m. Victory says the controlled outage will ensure that […]
Deputies wounded in Dodge City shootout identified
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The three law enforcement officers wounded in a shootout in southwest Kansas have been identified. The shootout happened Monday in Dodge City when deputies tried to stop a driver wanted in a double homicide in Phoenix. The Ford County Sheriff identified deputies Brandon Hornback and...
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
Two passengers hospitalized after collision in Southwest Kansas
GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
Garden City man accused of driving under the influence, crashing with 2 kids in car
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Garden City police say a 34-year-old man is accused of driving under the influence with two children in the car when he crashed into another vehicle and a utility pole Thursday night. Records show Ricardo Acosta was being held in the Finney County Jail Friday...
Last hospitalized deputy from Dodge City officer-involved shooting released
The last hospitalized deputy from the Dodge City officer-involved shooting was released Wednesday.
Witnesses react to Dodge City officer-involved shooting
On Monday, many people witnessed the officer-involved shooting in Dodge City that killed one person and injured five others.
