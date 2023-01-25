ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Steve Hillage 1977 LA set to be released

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpnrQ_0kQm1UN900

A 1977 live set from guitar virtuoso Steve Hillage and recorded at the LA Forum will be released through Madfish Records on March 17.

LA Forum 31.1.77 is the latest addition to a string of previously unreleased live recordings from this pioneering musician’s archive. The set was recorded on the Hillage band's early 1977 US tour with ELO, the set list features mostly tracks from 1976's L album.

Hillage's band at the tie featured partner Miquette Giraudy, former Jethro Tull drummer Clive Bunker and future Camel bass player Colin Bass. The set allso features three bonus tracks recorded Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London March 26, 1977. You can view the tracklisting and artwork below.

“Each of the LA shows had a full house of 15,000 people, most of whom were unfamiliar with our music," Hillage recalls. "We had only a quite short set time as support act, and with the band firing on all cylinders and the excitement of playing to a large crowd, we were giving it a full power blast, which I think comes over well on this recording. Apart from the first track, a really good version of The Salmon Song , the set was all from the L album, and these early 1977 shows, and the final ones when we got back from the USA in March, represent the peak time of the band we had put together the previous summer.”

The release of LA Forum 31.1.77 coincides with the Steve Hillage Band's Golden Vibe tour . Originally planned for 2021 but postponed due to the pandemic, the dates for March/April 2023 include a show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Pre-order LA Forum 31.1.77 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnHDT_0kQm1UN900

(Image credit: Madfish)

Steve Hillage: LA Forum 31.1.77
1.The Salmon Song
2. Hurdy Gurdy Glissando
3. Hurdy Gurdy Man
4. Lunar Musick Suite
5. Meditation of the Dragon
6. It's All Too Much 9:08

Bonus Tracks recorded Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London March 26th 1977
1. Aftaglid
2. Electrick Gypsies
3. Not Fade Away (Glid Forever) 8:05

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
hypebeast.com

Rosalía Drops English-Spanish Track "LLYLM"

Rosalía has dropped off her first new track of the year, “LLYLM.” The single, which Rosialía produced in collaboration with David Rodriguez, Dylan Patrice and Noah Goldstein, is short for “Lie Like You Love Me.”. The Spanish singer first teased the new song on TikTok,...
Advocate

Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35

Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. "We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
SEATTLE, WA
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
msn.com

Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer

Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
Louder

Louder

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy