Board Of Ethics Wants Lightfoot Campaign Investigated For Trying To Recruit CPS Students With Extra Credit

Vallas gets help in Chicago mayoral bid from controversial ex-CPS board member
Four years after giving back a $500 campaign contribution from a controversial former Chicago Board of Education member, Paul Vallas’s mayoral bid has accepted a much bigger sum — $7,500 — from Deborah Quazzo ahead of the February election, records show. Then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed Quazzo to...
ABC7 Chicago
CPS warned Lightfoot aide about emails seeking student volunteers before campaign defended efforts
CHICAGO -- A senior Chicago Public Schools official had notified Mayor Lori Lightfoot's reelection campaign that soliciting student volunteers through their teachers was not permitted hours before the campaign publicly defended its recruitment effort as a "common practice," email records show. Lightfoot, who has since apologized and admitted the tactic...
CPS Officials Immediately Told Lightfoot’s Campaign Emails to Teachers Were Inappropriate, Records Show
Chicago Public Schools officials immediately told Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager that her emails to teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit — were inappropriate, according to records obtained by WTTW News on Thursday.
'Hunt them down like a rabbit': Mayoral candidate stands by comment about criminals
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is making no apologies for saying some fleeing criminal suspects should be – in his words – hunted down.
CHICAGO READER
Police brutality survivors and former cops are running in Chicago’s police district council races
This story was co-published with The TRiiBE. At a forum on Police District Council races hosted on January 22 by the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) at CTU headquarters, dozens of candidates stood in lines that wrapped around a dais at the front of Jacqueline Vaughn Hall, waiting their turn to explain why they’re running.
Chicago Public Radio
The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races
While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council. “With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said...
Chicago Public Radio
35 Chicago charter schools approved to stay open, but with CPS closely watching over them
The Chicago Board of Education renewed contracts for 35 charter and contract schools on Wednesday, issuing shorter term lengths than in the past and new conditions for continued approval as part of an ongoing effort to demand greater accountability from the city’s 120 charter school campuses. A majority of...
chicagocrusader.com
Retired Black firemen rip mayor for ending minority hiring mandate
Retired Chicago Fire Department (CFD) firefighter James Winbush and Hayward Ashford, a retired 33-year former colleague, on Sunday, January 22, voiced outrage at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s agreeing with a federal court’s ruling to end a 42-year minority hiring mandate. Winbush, who under Mayor Harold Washington’s administration was the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate says he'll fire city's top cop if he's elected
CHICAGO - Early voting for next month’s Chicago mayoral election begins on Thursday. City residents will be able to vote early at the supersite at Clark and Lake and at the Board Offices at 69 West Washington. Voters choosing the "By Mail Option" can drop off the ballots at...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot campaign's email to CPS teachers to be probed by Chicago Inspector General
The alleged ethics violation stems from a letter that was emailed by her deputy campaign manager to teachers through their CPS emails trying to recruit student volunteers for Lightfoot's campaign.
Willie Wilson defends cash giveaways as fellow mayoral candidates raise ethical concerns
"We always done that," Willie Wilson said in defense of his cash giveaways. "I'd rather lose the election versus see somebody starving to death."
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
The Chicago Public School system is looking to require more of students before they’re promoted to the next grade. Those who don’t meet the requirements will have to attend summer school.
Chicago election 2023: Mayoral candidates square off in forum as early voting begins
Mayor Lori Lightfoot faced criticism from several of her challengers but she was also going after some of her closest rivals, including Paul Vallas in particular.
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
Chicago mayoral candidate unveils laundry list of new taxes
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson vowed Tuesday that, if elected, he'll push for a city income tax and a long laundry list of other taxes and fees.
Chicago FBI division says authorities are prepared against potential threats amid war on terror
SEAL Team raids on caves in Afghanistan turned up terrorist papers that had Chicago as a 9/11 target.
Push to Reopen Public Mental Health Clinics Closed 11 Years Ago Defines Another Chicago Mayor’s Race
More than a decade ago, all 50 members of the Chicago City Council voted to endorse then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s proposal to shutter six of the city’s 12 mental health clinics to help close a massive budget deficit, triggering vehement protests and national attention. That 2011 decision rippled through...
Block Club Chicago
