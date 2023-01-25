ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Russian Antarctic Vessel Docks in South Africa as Green Groups Protest

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Russian research vessel which has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in South Africa on Saturday following protests by green campaigners who say its operations in the region violate a treaty banning mineral exploration. Several members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental...
US News and World Report

Dozens of Yanomami Children Hospitalized in Northern Brazil Amid Health Crisis

BOA VISTA, Brazil (Reuters) -Dozens of indigenous children suffering from malnutrition and acute diseases have been hospitalized in northern Brazil, with relatives in hammocks holding their emaciated frames in scenes that underscore the gravity of a public health crisis. The health secretary of Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima state,...
InsideHook

When Futurism and Fascism Clashed With Pasta In Italy

There are plenty of ways to track the history of a particular moment in time. The food and drink consumed during a particular period can reveal a lot about those years, as can the rise and fall of various political movements over a given stretch of times. Sometimes those can converge — and in the first half of the 20th century, Italy witnessed a bizarre convergence of all of these things.
US News and World Report

Turkey Says It Is 'Meaningless' to Restore NATO Dialogue With Sweden, Finland

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm. Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden's and...
US News and World Report

France, Italy Close to Deal on Supplying Air Defence System to Ukraine -Sources

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Italy are close to finalising the technical details to supply an SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine, two diplomatic sources said on Thursday, although it was unclear how quickly a final decision would come. Russia sent Ukrainian civilians racing for cover with a rush-hour missile...
US News and World Report

In Beijing's Backyard, U.S. Demonstrates Its Military Might

ABOARD THE NIMITZ, South China Sea (Reuters) - Over a few hours under grey skies, dozens of combat planes and helicopters roar on and off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Nimitz, in a demonstration of U.S. military power in some of the world's most hotly contested waters. MH-60...

