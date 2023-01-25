ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY

What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
lamarledger.com

GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado

Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Let’s put Colorado first on its 150th birthday | OPINION

Earlier this month, Gov. Jared Polis delivered his fifth State of the State address to the Colorado General Assembly. This speech, given at the start of each year, is always an important occasion to hear from the governor on what the state has achieved and what issues the administration will prioritize in the year ahead. This year’s address, however, carried more weight since it was designed to chart a course for Colorado going into the state’s 150th anniversary in 2026. Polis laid out a bold agenda that reflects the key issues on the minds of Coloradans.
coloradopolitics.com

State of the state on housing: Need broad approach | Durango Herald

State of the state speeches are often long on promises and short on details. We get swept up in what Colorado can become as our state approaches its 150th anniversary in 2026. Those promises are hopeful. A little dreamy even. Then reality hits. In this case, it’s the cost of...
coloradopolitics.com

Governor's Citizenship Medal: Federico Peña lands Vanguard Legacy award

Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña, whose legacy touches every traveler going to and coming from Denver International Airport on Peña Boulevard, received a Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal on Thursday for his lifetime of service to Denver. Gov. Jared Polis awarded Peña with the Vanguard Legacy Medal, which...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado should kick lawns to the curb

Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com

Veteran Colorado lobbyists merge firms

The merger of two lobbying firms pairs a member of a fourth-generation Colorado Capitol family with one of the state’s longest-serving members of the lobby corps. Henry “Corky” Kyle, who has lobbied at the state Capitol since 1981, and Lacey Hays, the latest of the Hays family to work at the Capitol, announced they have merged to create the Kyle-Hays Group, effective with the beginning of the 2023 session.
KRDO News Channel 13

Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants

COLORADO (KRDO) -- If passed, a newly introduced bill into the Colorado legislature would take the federal law against age discrimination further by banning questions that may reveal an applicant's age like what year they graduated or attended college. Senate Bill 58, the "Job Application Fairness Act" would prohibit employers from "inquiring about a prospective The post Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosprings.com

Nun in 1800s Trinidad at heart of proposed Southern Colorado TV series

The West wasn’t always won by a bunch of gunslingers. In Trinidad, it was a 22-year-old nun named Sister Blandina Segale who helped bring peace to the mining town after arriving in 1872. And now father and son filmmakers and Phil Long Enterprise CEO Jay Cimino want to tell her story in “Trinidad,” a multiseason historical drama.
coloradopolitics.com

Proposals advance for wildfire-detecting cameras, forestry workforce expansion

A state Senate committee unanimously advanced two bills Thursday aiming to improve Colorado’s wildfire prevention efforts through workforce development and new technology. These are the first wildfire bills to pass out of committee this session, after the state legislature approved nearly a dozen laws last year trying to mitigate the threat of wildfires in Colorado. Just over one year ago, the Marshall fire became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying more than 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County. Before that, the three largest wildfires in state history all occurred in 2020.
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Offers Registered Apprenticeship Program Directory

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) Office of the Future of Work has launched a new and improved Registered Apprenticeship Program Directory to increase the accessibility and usability of information about registered apprenticeship programs (RAPs) across Colorado. These program sponsors provide training for a wide range of occupations in various industries.
coloradopolitics.com

Governor's Citizenship Medal: Longtime former Congressman Ed Perlmutter honored

Ed Perlmutter always knew he wanted to spend his life giving back to Colorado. As a child in Jefferson County, Perlmutter said he watched his father love and serve their state, inspiring him to do the same. This inspiration carried Perlmutter through his decades-long career as a lawyer, through eight years as a state senator and, most recently, through 16 years representing Colorado’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
coloradopolitics.com

Rent control denies economic reality | Colorado Springs Gazette

Average rents in Colorado’s largest metro area dropped substantially in the fourth quarter of last year, The Gazette reported Wednesday. It’s welcome news, of course, given the affordable-housing challenges that have frustrated much of the state in recent years. Ironically, the positive development made headlines the same week...
94kix.com

The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters

Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.
