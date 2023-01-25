Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Habitat for Humanity among 20 organizations endorsing Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment
A ballot measure encouraging Denver voters to allow the city to relinquish a perpetual conservation easement on the Park Hill Golf Course to allow for redevelopment picked up a number of endorsements in the days since Denver City Council members voted to put it on the April 4 ballot. Wednesday,...
coloradopolitics.com
Bradfield backs bill to let psychologists prescribe medications | FOCUS ON THE SPRINGS
The more than 3,000 psychologists operating in Colorado could soon be able to prescribe mental health medications to patients — if a bill from Colorado Springs’ Rep. Mary Bradfield is passed into law. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as...
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
lamarledger.com
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
coloradopolitics.com
Let’s put Colorado first on its 150th birthday | OPINION
Earlier this month, Gov. Jared Polis delivered his fifth State of the State address to the Colorado General Assembly. This speech, given at the start of each year, is always an important occasion to hear from the governor on what the state has achieved and what issues the administration will prioritize in the year ahead. This year’s address, however, carried more weight since it was designed to chart a course for Colorado going into the state’s 150th anniversary in 2026. Polis laid out a bold agenda that reflects the key issues on the minds of Coloradans.
coloradopolitics.com
State of the state on housing: Need broad approach | Durango Herald
State of the state speeches are often long on promises and short on details. We get swept up in what Colorado can become as our state approaches its 150th anniversary in 2026. Those promises are hopeful. A little dreamy even. Then reality hits. In this case, it’s the cost of...
coloradopolitics.com
Governor's Citizenship Medal: Federico Peña lands Vanguard Legacy award
Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña, whose legacy touches every traveler going to and coming from Denver International Airport on Peña Boulevard, received a Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal on Thursday for his lifetime of service to Denver. Gov. Jared Polis awarded Peña with the Vanguard Legacy Medal, which...
theprowersjournal.com
CPW Seeks Public Comment on Southeast Region Pronghorn Herd Management Plans
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Public input is being sought by Colorado Parks and Wildlife about how it intends to manage 11 pronghorn herds across its Southeast Region over the next 10 years. CPW staff has spent months drafting proposed management plans for the pronghorn herds that extend from Leadville...
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com
Veteran Colorado lobbyists merge firms
The merger of two lobbying firms pairs a member of a fourth-generation Colorado Capitol family with one of the state’s longest-serving members of the lobby corps. Henry “Corky” Kyle, who has lobbied at the state Capitol since 1981, and Lacey Hays, the latest of the Hays family to work at the Capitol, announced they have merged to create the Kyle-Hays Group, effective with the beginning of the 2023 session.
REPORT: Most Coloradans need more than $1,000,000 in their 'nest egg' to retire
Financial website LendingTree recently published an estimation of how much 'nest egg' money someone needs to retire comfortably at 65 in different cities around the country. To come up with the calculation, they considered how much retirees tend to spend in each area, along with social media benefits and tax rates.
Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants
COLORADO (KRDO) -- If passed, a newly introduced bill into the Colorado legislature would take the federal law against age discrimination further by banning questions that may reveal an applicant's age like what year they graduated or attended college. Senate Bill 58, the "Job Application Fairness Act" would prohibit employers from "inquiring about a prospective The post Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosprings.com
Nun in 1800s Trinidad at heart of proposed Southern Colorado TV series
The West wasn’t always won by a bunch of gunslingers. In Trinidad, it was a 22-year-old nun named Sister Blandina Segale who helped bring peace to the mining town after arriving in 1872. And now father and son filmmakers and Phil Long Enterprise CEO Jay Cimino want to tell her story in “Trinidad,” a multiseason historical drama.
coloradopolitics.com
Proposals advance for wildfire-detecting cameras, forestry workforce expansion
A state Senate committee unanimously advanced two bills Thursday aiming to improve Colorado’s wildfire prevention efforts through workforce development and new technology. These are the first wildfire bills to pass out of committee this session, after the state legislature approved nearly a dozen laws last year trying to mitigate the threat of wildfires in Colorado. Just over one year ago, the Marshall fire became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying more than 1,100 homes and businesses in Boulder County. Before that, the three largest wildfires in state history all occurred in 2020.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Offers Registered Apprenticeship Program Directory
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) Office of the Future of Work has launched a new and improved Registered Apprenticeship Program Directory to increase the accessibility and usability of information about registered apprenticeship programs (RAPs) across Colorado. These program sponsors provide training for a wide range of occupations in various industries.
KRDO
Major fuel transporting company shutdown causes gas delivery delays in Southern Colorado
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
coloradopolitics.com
Governor's Citizenship Medal: Longtime former Congressman Ed Perlmutter honored
Ed Perlmutter always knew he wanted to spend his life giving back to Colorado. As a child in Jefferson County, Perlmutter said he watched his father love and serve their state, inspiring him to do the same. This inspiration carried Perlmutter through his decades-long career as a lawyer, through eight years as a state senator and, most recently, through 16 years representing Colorado’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
coloradopolitics.com
Rent control denies economic reality | Colorado Springs Gazette
Average rents in Colorado’s largest metro area dropped substantially in the fourth quarter of last year, The Gazette reported Wednesday. It’s welcome news, of course, given the affordable-housing challenges that have frustrated much of the state in recent years. Ironically, the positive development made headlines the same week...
coloradopolitics.com
Bill aims to bar metro district developers from buying bonds they approved as district directors
A state lawmaker is yet again pressing for legislation that would prevent metro district developers from owning their own public financing, largely relying on his nearly successful effort last year to thwart the practice. Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, said House Bill 23-1090 aims specifically at a practice that has been...
94kix.com
The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters
Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.
