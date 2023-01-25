Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “So we have to prove ourselves....”
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City enter the first of three match vs Arsenal in the coming months. This one will come in the way of the FA Cup as they meet at the Etihad in a true heavyweight showdown. Pep talked about injuries, expectations, the match and much more. Let’s...
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Kieran Trippier signs extension until 2025
The man, the myth, the legend. The best player to ever don New Newcastle threads, right-back and England international Kieran Trippier, is extending his time in Tyneside until the summer of 2025, Newcastle announced on Friday. Of course, and as the very official statement clearly says just four words into...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Considering Summer Move For Firmino
As Roberto Firmino runs down the final few months of his contract with Liverpool FC, there is much speculation about where his future lies. While there are plenty of rumblings that he and LFC are both interested in a new deal that would keep him at Anfield for a bit longer, that’s no guarantee at this stage.
SB Nation
View From The Town End: Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United ‘Exceeding Expectations’
On paper at least, FA Cup matches don’t come much trickier than this. Reading head north on Saturday night to face a Manchester United who sit fourth in the table, are on red-hot form and are still competing in four tournaments: the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.
BBC
'Everton are all over the place'
The successor to Frank Lampard as Everton boss is less clear than ever, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as talks with Marcelo Bielsa have seemingly hit an impasse. Bielsa had been the early frontrunner for the role but Edwards says he is unsurprised the ex-Leeds manager's interest is waning. "Can...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Brighton vs. Liverpool FA Cup 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Weeks after losing to Brighton in what manager Jürgen Klopp then referred to as the “worst game he’s ever seen”, Liverpool are set to go again. This time, the Reds are taking the long trip to the southeast to play in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
SB Nation
I’ve fallen in love with another Sunderland loan player
We’ve all had at least one. Some of us have had many. Some have given us nightmares and some have given us moments of joy. A sacred few have given us memories to last a lifetime. Some are young, eager and enthusiastic, while some are older, weathered and wise.
SB Nation
Reading Have Nothing To Lose At Old Trafford – Why Not Dare To Dream?
I’ve found this season mentally taxing to be completely honest with you. We finished 2021/22 with Reading Football Club at its lowest status in recent memory and expectations heading into 2022/23 were depressingly bleak. Even when the Royals reached the very summit of the table with a 1-0 win at Millwall, the focus was still on what it meant for Reading’s chances of avoiding relegation - not of finishing in the top six.
SB Nation
Thursday January 26th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Klopp Provides Fitness Update on Five Players — and on Two Other Absences
In his pre-Brighton press conference, Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp has provided updates on Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk — all of whom have been progressing well with their recovery. “Closer, yes, of course closer. Luis takes longer but Diogo, Bobby and Virgil,...
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker
Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Fulham fan Steve hopes that Patrick Roberts can fulfill his potential at Sunderland!
Matthew Crichton: Fulham sit 7th in the Premier League after a fantastic start to the season, what has been so different this time around from your last spell in the top tier?. Steve Lillis: For once Fulham have done it right in the transfer market. Bernd Leno has been fantastic in goal, Andreas Pereira is now proving himself in English football after a long stop-start Manchester United career, Willian is showing his Chelsea form, but Palhinha has been one of the best signings in the Premier League.
SB Nation
January 27th-29th Weekend Open Thread
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Arsenal FC
Manchester City and Arsenal FC are set to kick it off in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The top two clubs in the Premier League will meet for the first time this season and both clubs will be looking to set the tone for their two remaining league matches. We have gathered the City Collective to give their predictions for the cup tie at the Etihad.
SB Nation
Moisés Caicedo removed from training but Brighton holding out for £90m — reports
Moisés Caicedo’s declaration on social media that he wants to leave Brighton & Hove Albion hasn’t exactly gone down well with the club, entirely unsurprisingly, but the Seagulls aren’t exactly giving in yet to his demands either. As per Sky Sports, Caicedo has been “told to...
SB Nation
WATCH: Sam Kerr dink to score a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-0!
Jessie Fleming takes a quick free-kick for Chelsea only a few metres away from the area and her quick thinking would not be wasted by Sam Kerr, whose lob over the keeper would be enough to triple the Blues’ lead over Tottenham at Brisbane Road today.
SB Nation
Six of the Best As Manchester City Girls Reach Conti-Cup Semis
Hayley Raso and Lauren Hemp scored a brace apiece as holders Manchester City cruised into the last four of the Conti-Cup. Bunny Shaw and Mary Fowler scored the other goals as City put six without reply past a hapless Bristol City. The blues were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
