Capitals unveil jersey for Stadium Series game at North Carolina University

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. The new jerseys were specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game. The uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Caps take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley...
