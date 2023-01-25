ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

FanSided

Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other

Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Friday Shoot Around: Austin Budke breaks down Kansas State's progress

Friday Shoot Around: Austin Budke breaks down the progress of the Wildcats. GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert and a rotating group of analysts provide an assessment of Kansas State basketball: This week, Ryan Gilbert is joined by former Kansas State player Austin Budke to discuss the state of K-State basketball after the Wildcats' 80-76 loss at Iowa State. Sponsored by the Part-Time Beverage Company.
MANHATTAN, KS
NBC Sports

Purdy's ex-ISU teammate expects same poised QB vs. Eagles

Brock Purdy’s right arm helped make former Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar a 2022 fourth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens. And Kolar is already seeing the kind of chemistry he had with his college quarterback being developed with 49ers tight end George Kittle. “Obviously, I don’t have...
AMES, IA
