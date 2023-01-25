Solana has announced what its dApp store on its Saga phone would comprise. Metaplex has also announced mechanisms to help NFT collections enforce royalties. Solana [SOL] has been recovering from the FTX incident, which caused its price to drop dramatically. Recent updates from the network and projects on it show that it is still actively working, despite the recent upswing in fortune. Could these changes affect the network or SOL in any way?

2 DAYS AGO