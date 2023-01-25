Read full article on original website
Mark Robinson’s possible run for North Carolina governor draws a scathing attack from New York Times writer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson hasn’t announced formally his campaign for governor in North Carolina, but he’s already drawing the brutal focus of a significant national voice. Robinson, the lieutenant governor and highest-ranking elected Republican in the state who is considered the front-runner for the nomination to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper in 2024, is […]
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new North Carolina state auditor be chosen?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
GUEST EDITORIAL: DMV can’t defend its vanity plate veto power
Wayne Goodwin wanted to take a stand for equality. Instead, he channeled “Animal Farm” author George Orwell in declaring some drivers more equal than others. Last week, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner trumpeted his decision to remove some 200 words and phrases from North Carolina’s list of banned personalized license plates. Many of the entries express support for LGBTQ people. Goodwin said such messages shouldn’t be blocked, citing examples like “GAYPRIDE” and “QUEER.”
wfmynews2.com
Fair Maps Act created to address NC gerrymandering and redistricting
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State lawmakers are proposing a new bill Wednesday to combat redistricting reform and put an end to gerrymandering. It's called the Fair Maps act also known as House Bill 9. The Fair Maps Act would change North Carolina’s Constitution by removing the redistricting power...
WRAL
Medical marijuana, race education and guns: NC lawmakers to reconsider controversial bills
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers returned to Raleigh Wednesday to begin their major work session for the year. And while the priority each session tends to be the state budget, it's likely to be a busy year for controversial issues, thanks to a shift in the balance of power in the statehouse.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina
North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
carolinajournal.com
With all races, parties supporting school choice, now is the time to act
Cheryl Caulfield swiveled behind her freshly minted name plate during a Wake County School Board work session. The new school board member who ran on improving learning loss, pulled the microphone close and asked why money earmarked to address COVID shut-down test scores wasn’t being used for tutoring. Caulfield was a “just a mom, not a politician” candidate who ran after seeing children struggle to catch up. She had also seen her friends struggle just as much to pay for tutoring. She continues to push the issue, but in the meantime frustrated parents are turning their heads towards alternative educational options.
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
kiss951.com
Experts Say This Is The Most Underrated North Carolina City
Chances are you have been to many of the best-known places in North Carolina. But what about a town that is just unbelievable to visit but just doesn’t have its own public relations team to tell you about it? Experts say this is the most underrated North Carolina City.
Transgender NC employees argue state health plan denies them necessary care
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard arguments on Wednesday in North Carolina’s appeal that the state’s health insurance plan for state workers can exclude coverage of transgender health care. A lawsuit by former state employees and their children said they...
carolinajournal.com
Lindberg likely to be retried on bribery, fraud charges in November
Former high-profile N.C. political donor Greg Lindberg will likely face a new trial on federal bribery and fraud charges in November. All parties in cases involving Lindberg and co-defendant John Gray have agreed to a trial date as early as Nov. 6 in Charlotte. Questions surrounding Gray's legal representation helped...
triad-city-beat.com
Here comes the legislative long session. What does that mean for K-12 education?
This story was originally published by Education NC. Story by Alex Granados. While the 2023 long session of the General Assembly officially kicked off earlier this month, Wednesday is the day that lawmakers really get to work. With legislators poised to develop a budget for the next two years, education...
How did renewables fare during Winter Storm Elliott
A day after Christmas, as parts of the country were still digging out from Winter Storm Elliott, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page, undeterred by the absence of much concrete data, already knew where to cast the blame for rolling blackouts implemented in parts of the South to keep the grid from collapsing. “While there […] The post How did renewables fare during Winter Storm Elliott appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
gamblingnews.com
North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling
There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
kiss951.com
People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
country1037fm.com
Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina
Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
country1037fm.com
Professional Cuddling Is A Big Thing Now In North Carolina
Nothing like a good hug to make you feel better. Professional cuddling is a thing now in North Carolina. And by “thing” I mean people are making money on hugging or cuddling; in a nonsexual way of course. Is cuddling a health benefit? Researchers say yes!! It can...
North Carolina homes are ninth warmest in the winter
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — In a study of all 50 states, North Carolina ranks ninth for turning up the heat during winter. Today’s Homeowner study surveyed 3,900 Americans who own homes or rent to find out how they adjust their thermostats according to weather and their energy bills. The national average temperature setting in homes […]
