Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Related
NYPD arrests protesters at Times Square after video of Tyre Nichols beaten to death by cops released
Peaceful protesters against police brutality gathered in Manhattan on Friday after the Memphis Police Department released body camera footage of five officers fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death.
pix11.com
Why NYC man stopped using his fridge
A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter. Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building. She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
NBC New York
Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue
A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
Three people stabbed during argument in Bronx
NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
bronx.com
NYC Administration For Children’s Services Peace Officer, Shaniece Ballard, 33, Arrested
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 0246 hours, the following 30-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 112nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Shaniece Ballard. NYC Administration for Children’s Services Peace Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. unsafe turn / fail to...
Man shot during dispute on Manhattan subway
A man was shot on the subway in downtown Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The 34-year-old straphanger was shot in the torso during a dispute with another man and his female companion on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station just after 1 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled the station with the woman in an unknown direction, police said. It’s not clear at this time what sparked the argument, police said.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison
A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from Macys
On Monday, officials stated four of the migrants who were bused into New York City from Texas were arrested for shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County Macys.
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from local sites
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs believes it’s time to remove Thomas Jefferson’s name from a popular park, recreational center and NYCHA development in East Harlem. “Should our kids wake up every day and see Thomas Jefferson’s name?” Gibbs asked during an interview with PIX11 News. A founding father and author of the […]
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC lawyer, 38, shot dead while vacationing in Chile
A Staten Island lawyer who devoted his life to public service was shot dead while vacationing in Chile earlier this month — leaving his family struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Eric Garvin, 38, had been missing since Jan. 14 when he was last seen in the country’s capital city of Santiago. One week later, his family received the horrific news that their son was killed and his body was inside a hospital morgue. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” his father Eric D. Garvin wrote on Facebook. The Staten...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC
One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
norwoodnews.org
Decatur Avenue Tenant’s Problems Pile Up, Black Water Emerges from Sink Plughole
The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Longtime Bedford Park resident, Joy LaFontaine, told Norwood News she is fed up complaining to both 311 and her landlord about various, ongoing maintenance problems she is encountering in her Decatur Avenue building, including a lack of heat, dampness, flooding, disruptive neighbors, and alleged rat sightings, saying she has seen little in the form of results for her efforts.
NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – According to the New York Lottery, a second prize-winning ticket for the Wednesday New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Brooklyn. The ticket worth $60,074 was sold at Prospect Drugs on Greene Avenue in Brooklyn. The winning numbers for the January 25 New York LOTTO drawing were 2-17-21-47-55-58, along with Bonus Number 28. The post NY Lotto Second Prize Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
NYC bodega owner stabbed by man trying to steal a Snapple
NEW YORK - The owner of a Brooklyn bodega was stabbed while trying to stop a man trying to steal a Snapple. It happened inside the Deli and Grill on Bedford Ave. in the Flatbush section. The NYPD says a man and woman walked into the store and the man...
Comments / 0