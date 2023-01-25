Read full article on original website
The 20 jobs with the best hourly wages in Alabama
Alabama’s unemployment continues to hover in historically low territory, but you may be hoping to broaden your horizons in 2023. If that’s the case, it might be useful to know where the big bucks are. Thanks to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can get some ideas for your next job application.
WAAY-TV
Treasury Department approves Alabama plan to spend nearly $192 million on broadband expansion
Alabama has gotten the OK from the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $191.8 million on expanding broadband service to previously unserved areas of the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval Thursday, saying the funds are from the Capital Projects Fund and part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state Legislature approved using the funds for broadband expansion last year, with a plan submitted to the Treasury Department in September.
alreporter.com
U.S. Treasury approves $191.9M for last-mile broadband expansion in Alabama
The U.S. Treasury on Thursday approved Alabama’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund, unlocking $191.8 million to go toward expanding broadband in the state. The state estimates the new infrastructure will connect 55,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet access. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will...
Alabama’s income tax deadline changes for 2023
Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year. The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due...
opelikaobserver.com
2023 Tax Season is Underway in Alabama
ALABAMA — Tax Season 2023 has begun and the filing deadline for individual income tax returns is April 18. The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) offers these tips and suggestions to help you file your return safely and get your refund as quickly as possible:. FILING. File Electronically. Taxpayers...
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
alreporter.com
Alabama Policy Institute names Stephanie Smith new CEO
Incoming president and CEO Stephanie Smith and outgoing president and CEO Caleb Crosby. Alabama Policy Institute. Stephanie Smith has been named the Alabama Policy Institute’s (API) 3rd president and CEO, succeeding Caleb Crosby. According to the institute, Crosby has informed the board that he is stepping down. Crosby was...
wbrc.com
Missed the deadline for college scholarships? You still have time
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So you missed the deadlines to apply for scholarships in December? We’re here to tell you all is not lost. In fact, there are many other opportunities to apply for college scholarships. Alabama Possible’s Executive Director Chandra Scott says now is the time- between January...
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country
The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Alabama
Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail
An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
Alabama 3rd most expensive state for electricity in 2022: Report
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The state of Alabama was the third most expensive state for electric bills in 2022, according to a report from Ownerly. Ownerly “examines which states saw the largest increase in electric bills the past year, as energy inflation hit a 40-year high,” according to the website. Alabama electrical bills averaged $164.62 a […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?
The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
The Market at Pepper Place is back for its 2023 season. Here’s what to know
The Market at Pepper Place is ready for its 2023 season. The outdoor market opens on Saturday, January 28. Thirty vendors will set up on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon in the Dr. Pepper Parking lot between 28th and 29th street, offering a selection of Alabama-grown produce, meat, dairy, honey, baked goods, and ready-to-eat foods.
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your Thoughts
alreporter.com
Judge Bill Filmore announces campaign for Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals
Judge Bill Filmore, left, takes the oath of office. Conservative Republican Dale/Geneva County Presiding Judge Bill Filmore announced his campaign for Alabama’s Court of Criminal Appeals, Place No. 2. “Dedicated to Service, Guided by Faith – just about everything you need to know about me, and what kind of...
This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
