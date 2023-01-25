ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

The 20 jobs with the best hourly wages in Alabama

Alabama’s unemployment continues to hover in historically low territory, but you may be hoping to broaden your horizons in 2023. If that’s the case, it might be useful to know where the big bucks are. Thanks to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can get some ideas for your next job application.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Treasury Department approves Alabama plan to spend nearly $192 million on broadband expansion

Alabama has gotten the OK from the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $191.8 million on expanding broadband service to previously unserved areas of the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval Thursday, saying the funds are from the Capital Projects Fund and part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state Legislature approved using the funds for broadband expansion last year, with a plan submitted to the Treasury Department in September.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

U.S. Treasury approves $191.9M for last-mile broadband expansion in Alabama

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday approved Alabama’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund, unlocking $191.8 million to go toward expanding broadband in the state. The state estimates the new infrastructure will connect 55,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet access. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s income tax deadline changes for 2023

Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year. The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due...
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

2023 Tax Season is Underway in Alabama

ALABAMA — Tax Season 2023 has begun and the filing deadline for individual income tax returns is April 18. The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) offers these tips and suggestions to help you file your return safely and get your refund as quickly as possible:. FILING. File Electronically. Taxpayers...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama Policy Institute names Stephanie Smith new CEO

Incoming president and CEO Stephanie Smith and outgoing president and CEO Caleb Crosby. Alabama Policy Institute. Stephanie Smith has been named the Alabama Policy Institute’s (API) 3rd president and CEO, succeeding Caleb Crosby. According to the institute, Crosby has informed the board that he is stepping down. Crosby was...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Missed the deadline for college scholarships? You still have time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So you missed the deadlines to apply for scholarships in December? We’re here to tell you all is not lost. In fact, there are many other opportunities to apply for college scholarships. Alabama Possible’s Executive Director Chandra Scott says now is the time- between January...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country

The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail

An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama 3rd most expensive state for electricity in 2022: Report

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The state of Alabama was the third most expensive state for electric bills in 2022, according to a report from Ownerly. Ownerly “examines which states saw the largest increase in electric bills the past year, as energy inflation hit a 40-year high,” according to the website. Alabama electrical bills averaged $164.62 a […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?

The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Judge Bill Filmore announces campaign for Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals

Judge Bill Filmore, left, takes the oath of office. Conservative Republican Dale/Geneva County Presiding Judge Bill Filmore announced his campaign for Alabama’s Court of Criminal Appeals, Place No. 2. “Dedicated to Service, Guided by Faith – just about everything you need to know about me, and what kind of...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
ALABAMA STATE

