seehafernews.com
Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County Invites the Public to Interactive Social
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County is inviting the public to experience what it is like to be a part of the club through an event they are calling the Bright Futures Club Social. This event will be held at the Club, located at 3651 Dewey Street in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Travels to Sheboygan for Final January Game
The Manitowoc United Hockey team will be in Sheboygan this evening for a contest. The JV squad is coming off of a tightly contested loss to the Fox Cities Stars at the Manitowoc County Ice Arena. While their record may not show it, as they are currently 2-9-1, the very...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Eagles to Host AED and CPR Training
The Manitowoc Eagles Club has announced that they will be holding an AED and CPR training session next month. The event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 823 Hamilton Street on Saturday, February 11th. The Manitowoc Fire Department will be on hand to teach people how to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
seehafernews.com
Carpets Plus of Manitowoc Now Under New Leadership
A Grand Opening-Ribbon Cutting was held yesterday at Carpets Plus in Manitowoc. After providing service to their customers for the last 28 years at 2719 Calumet Avenue, they’ve moved down the block to 3315 Calumet which was the former Rustic Touch Building. Former owner Bob Dedering has been in...
seehafernews.com
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum Invites the Public to 3 Sheeps Brewing Taproom Takeover
The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum is reminding residents of their 3 Sheeps Taproom Takeover fundraiser today. The money from this event will go toward helping the museum complete its renovation after their pipes burst on Christmas Day. There will be plenty of beer for the adults and activities...
seehafernews.com
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Lincoln Park Zoo Closed Today
The City of Manitowoc has announced that the Lincoln Park Zoo will be closed today for the purpose of removing multiple trees. Director Of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says The Zoo will reopen tomorrow for normal hours of operation from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can follow what is...
seehafernews.com
NAMI Manitowoc County to Host a Mental Wellness Meeting Early Next Month
A local organization is continuing its drive toward helping those with mental health issues. The Manitowoc County Branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, better known as NAMI, has announced a Mental Wellness Meeting scheduled for early next month. The meeting will be held on February 6th at 6:00...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Chief Receives Package of Narcotics in the Mail
Green Bay Police Chief Chis Davis had a big surprise in his mail recently. The Green Bay Police Department reports that a package containing just over 3 grams of fentanyl, and nearly .8 grams of cocaine was sent to the Department, addressed to the Chief. The package never made it...
seehafernews.com
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees
This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
seehafernews.com
City of Two Rivers is Working with the TRSD on the L.B. Clarke Middle School Expansion
The Two Rivers Public School District is working directly with the City of Two Rivers on the L.B. Clarke Middle School expansion project. The project, which was approved by the voters in a November referendum, would require using land that is owned by the city to the west and north of the school.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Area School District Removes Three Controversial Books from South High Library
Following complaints from citizens, the Sheboygan Area School District has removed three books from the Sheboygan South High School Library. Many people had attended Monday evening’s School Board meeting with the intention of demanding action, but Board President Mary Lynne Donohue told them that it was already done. She...
seehafernews.com
Lincoln Wall Of Fame To Add Six Names
A very impressive list of six former Shipbuilder athletes or coaches will be added to the Lincoln High School Wall of Fame Friday night (January 27th) at Manitowoc’s JFK Fieldhouse. Wall of Fame induction ceremonies will occur during halftime of the Ships FRCC game against top-ranked De Pere. Ron...
seehafernews.com
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future
Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Ordered to Stand Trial After He Children Were Left Alone While She Was at a Bar
A Green Bay woman will be standing trial in a child neglect case. 25-year-old Christina Badalamenti is facing two counts of Neglecting a Child as well as Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. An officer was on patrol on January 6th when they saw a 6-year-old boy in the parking ramp...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Human Services Board to Learn About Parent Coaching
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Human Services Board will be in the Human Services Building at 4:15 p.m. and will give the public time to comment. Jena Foster and Tina Salinas will be on hand to teach the board about parent coaching...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leadership to Talk Tourism This Morning
There is one meeting on the Two Rivers City calendar today. The Room Tax Commission will be in the Council Chambers at 10:00 this morning to get updates on Room Tax revenue and the Two Rivers-Manitowoc Visitor Guide, which went into circulation late last week. They will also review the...
seehafernews.com
Disney Cover Band and Jim Witter to Perform at the Capitol Civic Center
The Capitol Civic Centre in downtown Manitowoc will host a couple of great shows over the course of the next week. In fact, one of them, The Little Mermen: the ultimate Disney tribute concert for Disney fanatics is happening late tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The band’s repertoire covers all...
seehafernews.com
Small Hepatitis A Outbreak Reported in Sheboygan County
The Sheboygan County Division of Public Heath has announced that they are investigating a small outbreak of Hepatitis A. Much like during the COVID pandemic, contract tracing has been done for the five people with the virus, and everyone they contacted has been offed the Hepatitis A vaccine. The virus...
