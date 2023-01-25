ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Eagles to Host AED and CPR Training

The Manitowoc Eagles Club has announced that they will be holding an AED and CPR training session next month. The event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 823 Hamilton Street on Saturday, February 11th. The Manitowoc Fire Department will be on hand to teach people how to...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Plymouth to Host Cheese Capital Festival This Summer

The City of Plymouth is known as the Cheese Capital of the World, and that is why the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce has announced a fun and unique event for this summer. The Cheese Capital Festival is an expansion of the Family Music Festival and will be held in downtown Plymouth on June 24th.
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc United Travels to Sheboygan for Final January Game

The Manitowoc United Hockey team will be in Sheboygan this evening for a contest. The JV squad is coming off of a tightly contested loss to the Fox Cities Stars at the Manitowoc County Ice Arena. While their record may not show it, as they are currently 2-9-1, the very...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future

Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

2023 Midwest Manure Summit to be Held in Green Bay Next Month

We now know where the 2023 Midwest Manure Summit will be held. The event hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dairy Program, and UW Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, will be held on February 28th from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Disney Cover Band and Jim Witter to Perform at the Capitol Civic Center

The Capitol Civic Centre in downtown Manitowoc will host a couple of great shows over the course of the next week. In fact, one of them, The Little Mermen: the ultimate Disney tribute concert for Disney fanatics is happening late tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The band’s repertoire covers all...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Seven Honor Scores In Manitowoc League Bowling

There were seven National Honor Count scores last night in Manitowoc League Bowling. First, in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West, Gary Kott was the leader with a 772 series on games of 268, 237, and 267. Peter Steeber added a 729 that included scores of 203, 247,...
seehafernews.com

Lincoln Wall Of Fame To Add Six Names

A very impressive list of six former Shipbuilder athletes or coaches will be added to the Lincoln High School Wall of Fame Friday night (January 27th) at Manitowoc’s JFK Fieldhouse. Wall of Fame induction ceremonies will occur during halftime of the Ships FRCC game against top-ranked De Pere. Ron...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees

This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Jaguars Pin The Ships In Dual Wrestling Meet

Ashwaubenon was a winner over Manitowoc Lincoln in FRCC Wrestling dual meet action last night. The Jaguars defeated the Ships 53-24 at the JFK Fieldhouse. Coach Tyler Wetenkamp said match winners for Lincoln included: Pedro Estrada at 106 pounds, Emjay Neumann at 113, Oscar Estrada in his match at 132, Easton Becker at 152, and Isaac Pionek prevailed over his opponent at 160.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
seehafernews.com

Anglers Invented to Mishicot Sportsman’s Club’s Fishing Derby

The Mishicot Sportsman’s Club is inviting anglers out for two days of fishing derby action this weekend. The event begins on Saturday at 13804 Jambo Creek Road in Mishicot. The derby is split into nine categories of fish, specifically Bluegill, Crappie, Bass, Northern Pike, Perch, Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Walleye, and Whitefish.
MISHICOT, WI
seehafernews.com

Motorist Killed In Door County Crash Saturday

The Door County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year old motorist was killed early saturday (this) morning as the result of a single vehicle crash in the township of Liberty Grove. According to Door County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brad Shortreed, emergency responders and laws enforcement personnel responded to the crash site along State Highway 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill shortly before 5 a.m. Deputies located an SUV with heavy damage and the driver identified as Nathan McKillen from Ellison Bay was pronounced dead at the accident scene. It was determined McKillen was driving northbound on 42 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the centerline entering the north ditch and struck several trees before coming to rest. The roadway was shut down for nearly 4 hours following the crash. The incident is still under investigation, pending an autopsy by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Carpets Plus of Manitowoc Now Under New Leadership

A Grand Opening-Ribbon Cutting was held yesterday at Carpets Plus in Manitowoc. After providing service to their customers for the last 28 years at 2719 Calumet Avenue, they’ve moved down the block to 3315 Calumet which was the former Rustic Touch Building. Former owner Bob Dedering has been in...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Lincoln Park Zoo Closed Today

The City of Manitowoc has announced that the Lincoln Park Zoo will be closed today for the purpose of removing multiple trees. Director Of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says The Zoo will reopen tomorrow for normal hours of operation from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can follow what is...
MANITOWOC, WI

