The Door County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year old motorist was killed early saturday (this) morning as the result of a single vehicle crash in the township of Liberty Grove. According to Door County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brad Shortreed, emergency responders and laws enforcement personnel responded to the crash site along State Highway 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill shortly before 5 a.m. Deputies located an SUV with heavy damage and the driver identified as Nathan McKillen from Ellison Bay was pronounced dead at the accident scene. It was determined McKillen was driving northbound on 42 when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the centerline entering the north ditch and struck several trees before coming to rest. The roadway was shut down for nearly 4 hours following the crash. The incident is still under investigation, pending an autopsy by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO