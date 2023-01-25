ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica are launching their new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas

Metallica will launch new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas the day before the album is out.

The 72 Seasons Global Premiere takes place at movie theatres around the world on April 13. As well as a surround-sound playback of the new album, the evening also includes exclusive videos and interviews.

In a statement, the band say: “For one night only on Thursday, April 13, 72 Seasons will be played in full in pummeling surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide – with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band.”

72 Seasons is released on April 14, 2023. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, it’s the follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct .

On the concept behind the album title, James Hetfield says: “ 72 Seasons . The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.

“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Tickets for the 72 Seasons Global Premiere go on sale on March 2 at metallica.film .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtEiW_0kQlkUAI00

(Image credit: Metallica/Trafalgar Studios)

