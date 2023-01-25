ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Corydon Times-Republican

Susan Sarandon: Fame allowed me to give my kids a unique experience

Susan Sarandon: Fame allowed me to give my kids a unique experience. Susan Sarandon says fame enabled her to give her kids the "best" opportunities in life after her daughter claimed that growing up in the celebrity world was like being in a "circus."
Corydon Times-Republican

David and Victoria Beckham ‘install outside loo at £6m estate’

David and Victoria Beckham ‘install outside loo at £6m estate’. David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly had an outside toilet installed at their £6 million country estate to save garden party guests getting tired from walking back to their mansion to use the facilities.
Corydon Times-Republican

The Yardbirds guitarist Anthony ‘Top’ Topham dead aged 75 after dementia battle

The Yardbirds guitarist Anthony ‘Top’ Topham dead aged 75 after dementia battle. Pioneering blues-rock guitarist Anthony ‘Top’ Topham has died aged 75 after battling dementia, with his representative saying The Yardbirds founding member passed “peacefully” with his loved ones by his side.

