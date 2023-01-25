Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware House committee clears miscarriage bereavement leave bill
Samantha Hajek lost her daughter Sloane just 12 weeks into a pregnancy, but was left with a surprise from the human relations professional at her public sector job. Pregnancy loss did not qualify for bereavement leave. Forced to use 75 hours of PTO, Hajek said it was a rough stretch.
WBOC
Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis
Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if the person has a valid carry permit.
WBOC
DPH Announces Closure of Covid-19 Call Centers
DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing the closure of the COVID-19 call center and the vaccine call center due to a low volume of calls. The Call Centers' last day of operation will be Tuesday, January 31. Delawareans may still access critical COVID-19 information on the website at de.gov/coronavirus, where questions can be submitted via the contact form at coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact. General questions about COVID-19 can still be answered by calling 2-1-1 or by emailing DPHCall@delaware.gov, or Vaccine@delaware.gov for vaccine-specific questions.
Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts
With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
DOE owns lead testing blunder, expects new results by May
A Senate committee hearing Tuesday heard the state Secretary of Education apologize about the way lead testing in schools was handled and that trained pros will handle testing instead of school staff. Through a federal grant, the Department of Education began a sampling initiative in October, 2020 to identify the levels of lead within drinking water at schools. “While well-intentioned, ... Read More
WBOC
Virginia House GOP Votes Down Gun Control Measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
WDEL 1150AM
Food Bank of Delaware holds first graduation ceremony
It's called The Kitchen School and on Thursday, January 27, 2023, it graduated its first class in a ceremony at the Food Bank of Delaware in Glasgow. The Kitchen School is a program designed to offer free specialized training to provide employment opportunities in the food service and hospitality industries for adults with disabilities.
WBOC
Gov. Carney Looks to Spend Big on Affordable Housing
DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is taking bold steps to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis. The governor announced his proposed budget in Dover on Jan. 26. The spending plan includes record-breaking funding for housing initiatives. As part of Gov. Carney's proposed nearly $5.5 billion budget, just more than $100 million...
Gas prices continue to rise in Maryland. Here's why.
Gas prices are climbing and it's not expected to ease up anytime soon. According to AAA, gas in Maryland is averaging $3.54 a gallon.
Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday
DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures
A border marker buried under a manhole, a fiberglass presidential candidate and lots and lots of lima beans are some of the “weird, wonderful and obscure” elements that define Delaware in a new book. “Secret Delaware” is the second book written together by Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge, a married couple who have lived or worked in all three counties. ... Read More
Carney’s education raises cause stir in compensation committee
Gov. John Carney’s announcement last week of a 9% pay raise for teachers caused a lot of comment in Monday night’s Public Education Compensation Committee. Also discussed was a proposal to keep teachers in their Delaware jobs by giving them full pension benefits at 25 years of service instead of making them wait until they reach 30 years. Carney said ... Read More
aarp.org
Family Caregiver Resources for Delaware
Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
WDEL 1150AM
Restaurant robbery under investigation
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at Applebee's on Kirkwood Highway near Route 7. A man came in through the curbside pick-up door Monday night at about 9:40 and demanded money from an employee at the register. Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon, and escaped with...
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
WDEL 1150AM
Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches
It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
Cape Gazette
All Saints’ Thrift Shop winter clearance runs thru Feb. 4
All Saints’ Parish Thrift Shop, located on the Forgotten Mile between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach at 20673 Coastal Highway, is in the final weeks of its winter clothing clearance, with sales of $5 per bag running through Saturday, Feb. 4. Kitchen bags will be provided at checkout. Spring...
