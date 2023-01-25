ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware House committee clears miscarriage bereavement leave bill

Samantha Hajek lost her daughter Sloane just 12 weeks into a pregnancy, but was left with a surprise from the human relations professional at her public sector job. Pregnancy loss did not qualify for bereavement leave. Forced to use 75 hours of PTO, Hajek said it was a rough stretch.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis

Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if the person has a valid carry permit.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

DPH Announces Closure of Covid-19 Call Centers

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing the closure of the COVID-19 call center and the vaccine call center due to a low volume of calls. The Call Centers' last day of operation will be Tuesday, January 31. Delawareans may still access critical COVID-19 information on the website at de.gov/coronavirus, where questions can be submitted via the contact form at coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact. General questions about COVID-19 can still be answered by calling 2-1-1 or by emailing DPHCall@delaware.gov, or Vaccine@delaware.gov for vaccine-specific questions.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts

With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

DOE owns lead testing blunder, expects new results by May

A Senate committee hearing Tuesday heard the state Secretary of Education apologize about the way lead testing in schools was handled and that trained pros will handle testing instead of school staff. Through a federal grant, the Department of Education began a sampling initiative in October, 2020 to identify the levels of lead within drinking water at schools. “While well-intentioned, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Virginia House GOP Votes Down Gun Control Measures

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Food Bank of Delaware holds first graduation ceremony

It's called The Kitchen School and on Thursday, January 27, 2023, it graduated its first class in a ceremony at the Food Bank of Delaware in Glasgow. The Kitchen School is a program designed to offer free specialized training to provide employment opportunities in the food service and hospitality industries for adults with disabilities.
GLASGOW, DE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Looks to Spend Big on Affordable Housing

DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is taking bold steps to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis. The governor announced his proposed budget in Dover on Jan. 26. The spending plan includes record-breaking funding for housing initiatives. As part of Gov. Carney's proposed nearly $5.5 billion budget, just more than $100 million...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday

DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures

A border marker buried under a manhole, a fiberglass presidential candidate and lots and lots of lima beans are some of the “weird, wonderful and obscure” elements that define Delaware in a new book. “Secret Delaware” is the second book written together by Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge, a married couple who have lived or worked in all three counties. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Carney’s education raises cause stir in compensation committee

Gov. John Carney’s announcement last week of a 9% pay raise for teachers caused a lot of comment in Monday night’s Public Education Compensation Committee. Also discussed was a proposal to keep teachers in their Delaware jobs by giving them full pension benefits at 25 years of service instead of making them wait until they reach 30 years. Carney said ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
aarp.org

Family Caregiver Resources for Delaware

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Restaurant robbery under investigation

Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at Applebee's on Kirkwood Highway near Route 7. A man came in through the curbside pick-up door Monday night at about 9:40 and demanded money from an employee at the register. Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon, and escaped with...
DELAWARE STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches

It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

All Saints’ Thrift Shop winter clearance runs thru Feb. 4

All Saints’ Parish Thrift Shop, located on the Forgotten Mile between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach at 20673 Coastal Highway, is in the final weeks of its winter clothing clearance, with sales of $5 per bag running through Saturday, Feb. 4. Kitchen bags will be provided at checkout. Spring...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

