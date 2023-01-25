DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing the closure of the COVID-19 call center and the vaccine call center due to a low volume of calls. The Call Centers' last day of operation will be Tuesday, January 31. Delawareans may still access critical COVID-19 information on the website at de.gov/coronavirus, where questions can be submitted via the contact form at coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact. General questions about COVID-19 can still be answered by calling 2-1-1 or by emailing DPHCall@delaware.gov, or Vaccine@delaware.gov for vaccine-specific questions.

