Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Related
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Twenty-five people have been charged in a Florida wire fraud scheme that created thousands of illegal licenses and employment shortcuts for aspiring nurses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A federal grand jury indicted the individuals after an investigation by federal agents in the...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana, strangers come to the rescue
ANDERSON, Ind. (WXIN) – An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California. Sunday night, Miranda Huckeby, her son Merrick, and her husband made a pit stop in New Mexico. The two adults got out alongside to check under the hood of their truck. Within seconds, their dog Sky took off.
True crime: Missouri man’s double life ends in murder
MONROE COUNTY, MO. — A Missouri man’s affair ended with the death of his fiancée. The trial was carried by Court TV and the story is now the subject of several true-crime features. ABC’s 20/20 featured a Missouri true crime case in January 2022. The full episode...
Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera
(NewsNation) — A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on a park ranger’s observational camera. The apparent photo shoot took place on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres.
State-by-state teacher shortages (and what they’re doing about it)
(NewsNation) — Recruiting veterans and first responders. Offering $60,000 starting salaries. Providing student loan forgiveness. Helping with mortgages. Every state in the country is coming up with solutions to combat the teacher shortage. Across the country, there are 36,000 teacher vacancies, from kindergarten through high school, and another 163,000...
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states. “It’s wash, rinse and repeat...
Pickleball plan pits Kirkwood residents against neighboring country club
Pickleball’s popularity is growing in the St. Louis area. The sound generated by the crack of the ball on the paddle is a growing concern for residents of Kirkwood’s Osage Hills neighborhood.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency benefits that have helped boost payments to SNAP recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to end soon, leaving families with less money and high grocery prices. SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, used to be called the Food Stamp Program. For...
St. Louis County, MO monthly unemployment update
Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in St. Louis County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. County and metro unemployment rates are as of November 2022. St. Louis County had a 2.3% unemployment rate in November 2022, holding steady from a month ago. Missouri reported a...
Ohio Dollar General stores temporarily shut down amid overcharging lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio shut down Friday morning, and employees, the company’s corporate office, and the state’s attorney general were all providing different reasons. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from the retailer’s corporate office telling them to...
You’ll know if your meat came from a lab in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Would you eat meat grown in a lab? A 2018 Missouri law will let you know if your burger came from a cow, a plant, or a tank. The state was the first to ban the term “meat” in vegan and other plant-based substitutes.
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers in Illinois are no strangers to snow, but are you legally required to clean snow off your car and windshield before driving?. According to Illinois state law, drivers are not legally allowed to drive is they have snow, ice, moisture, or other materials blocking their windows or mirrors, or anything that obstructs their view.
Juveniles in custody for string of business burglaries
A string of violent crimes committed by teenagers across the City of St. Louis and the county has left many on edge.
U.S. manufacturers to get high-tech workers in Juarez
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The border economy continues its post-COVID-19 recovery, with manufacturing in Juarez being one of the main drivers. Juarez has created 19,000 new year-over-year jobs compared to El Paso, Texas’ 5,800 and Las Cruces’ 3,500, according to the latest monthly Paso del Norte Economic Indicator Review from the Hunt Institute at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Why there is a high number of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools
There are more than 3,000 inappropriately certified teachers in classrooms across Missouri, and the state's education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage crisis.
St. Louis County school district facing teacher shortage looks to voters for financial help
The superintendent of the Mehlville School District expressed hope that taxpayers will help them retain current teachers and attract new ones.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0