thunder1320.com
SHELBYVILLE SWEEP: Coffee County gets two district blowouts Friday night
The no. 2 Lady Raiders took their show on the road Friday night and did not disappoint those who came to see. After being tied 7-7 early in the first, Coffee County Central took off on a 24-7 run to close the half, got double-figure scoring nights from three different players and thumped Shelbyville 61-28 to complete the regular season sweep of the Eaglettes.
Columbia, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Columbia. The Tullahoma High School basketball team will have a game with Spring Hill High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. The Hillwood High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia Central High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
Hazel Green girls basketball ties AHSAA record for consecutive wins
The Hazel Green girls basketball team is one victory away from owning a piece of Alabama High School Athletic Association history all to themselves after beating Fairfield 92-20 on the road Friday night. The five-time defending Class 6A state champions have won 86 consecutive basketball games, tying Lauderdale County’s streak...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck
One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January 27, …. James Clemens vs. Bob...
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Custom Codes
Few topics generate as much discussion in our county as Codes. Many of you have expressed concern recently about the prospect of codes in Lawrence County, and what that would mean for your freedom to do what you want on your property. There’s a simple answer to that question: Nothing.
wgnsradio.com
Unemployment Numbers for Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne Released
Rutherford County, TN - Nearly every county in Tennessee ended 2022 with lower unemployment rates, according to the December 2022 data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In the report, Rutherford County is ranked in the number five position for having one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 2.3%.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
wgnsradio.com
Blackman Football Coach Resigns
Chandler Tygard resigned as Blackman's football coach Friday after two seasons to accept the head job at Cleveland High School. Tygard went 15-8 in two seasons with the Blaze, including 10-3 in 2022. Blackman reached the quarterfinals of the TSSAA state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Oakland 48-23. "Today is bittersweet to leave a place that I truly love, people I care strongly about, the relationships our family has built with the so many people at Blackman," Tygard said. "I can't say how appreciative I am of the entire Blackman community and how great of a place this is to live and work."
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Cut For Standout Chattanooga Athlete
Chattanooga athlete Amari Jefferson has begun whittling down his college options, releasing a “first 12” that included Tennessee football Thursday. Chattanooga, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin joined the Vols’ in Jefferson’s top 12. Jefferson is a multi-sport...
16 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds. No clothing or vehicle description is available....
Williamson County officers nab ex-con after high-speed chase with child in back seat
A career criminal with a history of multiple violent arrests is back behind bars in Franklin.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Columbia community rallies around school crossing guard after she falls ill
A Columbia community is coming together to make sure a beloved elementary school crossing guard has what she needs.
mcnewstn.com
County Commission explores private act and opting into nuisance restrictions for unincorporated property
Jasper, Tenn. – Marion County Commisison had its inaugural 2023 monthly meeting with heavy discussions on property use. After being thrown a curve ball from the State Election Office, the commission was forced to delay the appointment of a Road Commissioner. With the recent retirement of Jim Hawk at the end of November, the responsibility for naming the appointee falls to the county commission to fulfill the current term. Earlier in the month, the commission interviewed three candidates to name its selection at this meeting. Unfortunately, the decision will be delayed due to notification from the State Election Office that the candidates’ certification, a requirement to run for the position and therefore required for the appointee, was deemed expired. All three candidates were reportedly certified within the last year, but according to County Attorney Billy Gouger, “They were all certified by the same board last April. According to the State, those certifications did not carry forward.” The commission opted to recess this current meeting for seven days, hoping the State would rule on those certifications. Failing that decision coming within seven days, the commission will push that decision to its regular February meeting. The delay leaves interim Road Superintendent Andy Morrison in place, pending a formal decision by the commission. The inability to name a successor translated to several items related to the Highway Department being tabled, pending the naming of a permanent Road Commissioner.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wgnsradio.com
Thursday Morning Multi-Vehicle Accident Leads Emergency Crews to I-24 to Work Separate Crashes
Rutherford County, TN - There was a serious auto accident on Interstate 24 in the Westbound Lane heading into Rutherford County on Thursday morning around 7:00 AM. The wreck occurred near the Rutherford County line at Coffee County, next to the Beechgrove Road interchange, which is Exit 97. Hazmat crews were called to the scene as the tractor-trailer leaked diesel onto the roadway.
wgnsradio.com
Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday
(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
wvtm13.com
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
WAAY-TV
Documents: Suspect admits robbing multiple Madison County banks
Newly filed court records show a man arrested for robbing multiple Regions Bank locations in Madison County admits to the crimes. The admission was included in records seeking to revoke Lawrence Jones' probation. The records show during his Tuesday arrest that Jones admitted to the Madison Police Department that he...
On Target News
