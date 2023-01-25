ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Yellen tours wildlife reserve to start South Africa visit

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZshkM_0kQldsgl00

HAMMANSKRAAL, South Africa — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen used a tour of a wildlife park in South Africa on Wednesday to announce a joint initiative to combat wildlife trafficking and related criminal activities in both countries.

Yellen said during a visit to the Dinokeng Game Reserve that the United States and South Africa would form a task force to focus on the financing of wildlife trafficking. She said there also would be increased information sharing between U.S. and South African financial intelligence units.

The task force would “follow the money” in the same way other investigating authorities pursue evidence of serious crimes, Yellen said, and the “shared commitment” would likely help U.S. efforts to fight money-laundering and high-level corruption.

“Wildlife traffickers, corrupt officials and other criminals rely on many of the same vulnerabilities in anti-money laundering regulatory regimes, so our efforts to combat wildlife trafficking reinforce our efforts to fight corruption and vice versa,” Yellen said at the game reserve located north of Pretoria, South Africa's capital.

Yellen is on a 10-day tour of Africa, part of a push by the Biden administration to engage more with the world's second-largest continent. She has already visited Senegal and Zambia, where she outlined the potential Africa, with its young population and growing middle class, has for U.S. business.

She began her visit to South Africa on Wednesday, two days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his South African counterpart in Pretoria, underscoring the complicated relations some African nations hold with the West on one side, and Russia and China on the other.

Yellen is due to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and the country’s finance minister on Thursday, and will also make a trip to a Ford assembly plant and a coal mining region. Yellen is expected to speak about expanding U.S.-African trade and investment flows during her visit to South Africa.

South Africa is the continent's most developed economy and viewed as key to the Biden administration's efforts to enhance the American diplomatic and economic presence in Africa. But the country is also a historical ally of Russia because of the Soviet Union's support in ending the apartheid system of racial oppression of South Africa's Black majority.

South Africa is the most significant of several African nations to take a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and refuse to side with the U.S. and its allies in condemning Russia, a move that perhaps reinforced the need for the Biden administration to re-establish relations in Africa.

President Joe Biden has said he plans to visit Africa this year, as does Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and other Cabinet secretaries. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, was also set to start a three-country tour of Africa on Wednesday.

Yellen's announcement of a joint wildlife trafficking task force at a reserve that is home to lions, leopards, elephants and critically endangered black rhinos could help a key South African industry. South Africa has an abundance of game parks and a thriving wildlife tourism industry but struggles with the effects of poaching and illegal animal trafficking.

The White House strategy for Africa also outlines concern over China's involvement in sub-Saharan Africa, where it has for years entrenched itself in the region's natural resources market. China is now South Africa's biggest trade partner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ukrainian presidency: 10 killed in latest Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine's president reported Friday as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks. The new casualties included...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed

TIJUANA, Mexico — (AP) — Hours before sunrise, migrants at one of Mexico’s largest shelters wake up and go online, hoping to secure an appointment to try to seek asylum in the U.S. The daily ritual resembles a race for concert tickets when online sales begin for a major act, as about 100 people glide their thumbs over phone screens.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

'Angry' Trump jumpstarts faltering 2024 campaign

Donald Trump vowed to take on the "corrupt political establishment" Saturday as he bid to revive a faltering third run for the White House in two US states that launched his winning 2016 presidential campaign.  He touted his record on law and order, immigration and "rebuilding" the US military as he vowed to save the country from "being destroyed by a selfish, radical, corrupt political establishment." 
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Retired Czech army general Pavel wins presidential election

PRAGUE — (AP) — Petr Pavel, a retired army general, decisively defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis in a runoff vote Saturday to become the Czech Republic's new president. Pavel, 61, will succeed controversy-courting Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial but prestigious post. His election is expected to cement...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Flights canceled as UK airline Flybe sinks into bankruptcy

LONDON — (AP) — Struggling U.K. regional airline Flybe collapsed for the second time in three years Saturday, putting jobs on the line and leaving passengers stranded. The airline initially slumped into bankruptcy in March 2020, shedding 2,400 jobs, as coronavirus restrictions decimated the travel industry. It relaunched in April last year, flying many of the same routes out of Belfast, Birmingham and London Heathrow.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales

YOKOHAMA, Japan — (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the port town of...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Climate activists block main road into The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Hundreds of climate activists blocked one of the main roads into The Hague on Saturday, defying attempts to prevent their protest that have sparked concerns about restrictions on the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands. The protesters, many waving colored flags with...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Palestinian gunman wounds 2, day after 7 killed in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding two people, Israeli medics said, less than a day after another assailant killed seven outside a synagogue in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. The shooting in the Palestinian neighborhood of...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Israeli paramedics say 2 wounded in new Jerusalem attack

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people less than a day after another attacker killed seven outside a synagogue there in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. The shooting near the historic Old City...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
226K+
Followers
156K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy