ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Sources of Strength goes before Blackfoot school board

Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development. Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year

CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot restaurant offers a variety of vibes and cuisine

BLACKFOOT — A new restaurant in Blackfoot offers a variety of spaces so patrons can enjoy themselves no matter if they want to socialize, watch a game or sit outside. The 7Eighty5 had its unofficial opening in March 2022 and is planning to hold their grand opening soon. Larry Mitchell, managing partner of the restaurant, said they waited this long to have their grand opening because they wanted to make...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho8.com

Freezing fog and snow otw

Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming. Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Skyline High School evacuated due to gas leak

IDAHO FALLS — Skyline High School is being evacuated due to a gas leak. Students are being moved to Eagle Rock Middle School and Intermountain Gas Company has been contacted to fix the problem. Nobody has reported feeling sick and there are no injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?

IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

A local man saw our story, was touched and donated his kidney.

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man who advertised his need for a kidney on the back of his truck window is now recovering from a kidney transplant thanks to a kindhearted local man. Scott Brown received a call from Justin Busby, of Idaho Falls, 20 minutes after EastIdahoNews.com...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Boom! Avy mitigation underway on Teton Pass

WILSON, Wyo. — Avalanche mitigation is currently underway on Teton Pass. The Wyoming Department of Transporation (WYDOT) issued a closure of the Pass at 2 p.m. today. As of 3:45 p.m. crews are still conducting avalanche control. In the winter months, WYDOT avalanche technicians work to keep roads open...
WILSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
BLACKFOOT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy