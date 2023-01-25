The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is the workhorse of choice for many creatives, offering a useful range of focal lengths and a decently wide aperture. However, for those who do not need that fast aperture, an f/4 option is both far cheaper and more portable, making it a nice alternative. Sony's FE 20-70mm f/4 G is one such option, and it offers extra reach at the wide end, making it more versatile. This excellent video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.

2 DAYS AGO