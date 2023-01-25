Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Can This Popular and Affordable Lens Keep Up With Modern Mirrorless Cameras?
The EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM was long popular with Canon DSLR users for offering a versatile wide angle focal length range in a small body together with great image quality, all at a very affordable price. Now, with Canon developing a line of APS-C RF-S cameras, the 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 is relevant again. Can it keep up with the higher-resolution sensors on modern mirrorless cameras like the EOS R7, though? This excellent video review takes a look at what you can expect.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR Lens
For Fujifilm photographers who want the ultimate levels of reach, the XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR offers a full frame equivalent of 229-914mm, making it quite the intriguing choice for sports and wildlife photographers alike. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G Lens
The 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is the workhorse of choice for many creatives, offering a useful range of focal lengths and a decently wide aperture. However, for those who do not need that fast aperture, an f/4 option is both far cheaper and more portable, making it a nice alternative. Sony's FE 20-70mm f/4 G is one such option, and it offers extra reach at the wide end, making it more versatile. This excellent video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
5 Secrets for Perfect Edge Selection in Adobe Photoshop
If you've ever had to make complex selections in Adobe Photoshop, you know how frustrating it can be. Well, in this video, learn five tips for ensuring you get it exactly right with the easiest method possible. If you're relatively new to Photoshop, it's hard to articulate quite how far...
Fstoppers
Why You Shouldn't Overlook f/4 Lenses
When it comes to zoom lenses, the professional standard is f/2.8, which offers a suitably wide aperture for isolating subjects and working in low-light situations. However, many f/2.8 zooms also have f/4 variants, which are both far cheaper and much more portable. This great video essay discusses why you might want to consider f/4 options for your camera bag.
Fstoppers
Composing for Crop: Start With the End
When do you start thinking about cropping? Although it is something most of us usually do in editing software after we’ve taken our photos, I’d suggest thinking about cropping before pressing the shutter. Planning Crops & Aspect Ratios. A crop dictates the final boundaries of an image. It...
Fstoppers
Two Straightforward One-light Portrait Setups
When it comes to creating compelling, professional-level portraits, it can be easy to think that you need a complex, multi-light setup in order to get worthwhile results. And while two or three lights can certainly give you more versatility, you can absolutely create compelling results with just one light. This excellent video tutorial will show you two effective and straightforward one-light setups for portraits.
Comments / 0