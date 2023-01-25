ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Post Register

Sources of Strength goes before Blackfoot school board

Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development. Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant...
BLACKFOOT, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Newtons feel "Harrassed" by Jefferson County

Jefferson County resident James Newton, whose appeal to reconsider the denial of their land division application was once again denied on Jan. 2, approached the County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 17 to address what he felt was “discrimination” and “harassment” at the hand of various county officials.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

TETONIA, ID
Idaho State Journal

TETON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers

BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?

IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting

ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho8.com

Freezing fog and snow otw

Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming. Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year

CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID

