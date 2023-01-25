Read full article on original website
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restrictions are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits. This is the fourth round of city-wide snow...
Sources of Strength goes before Blackfoot school board
Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development. Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant...
Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
Man dead after head-on collision in Teton County
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m.
Fatal officer-involved shooting near 700 block of West Center Street
Dispatch received a call Friday, at approximately 12:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.
Newtons feel "Harrassed" by Jefferson County
Jefferson County resident James Newton, whose appeal to reconsider the denial of their land division application was once again denied on Jan. 2, approached the County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 17 to address what he felt was “discrimination” and “harassment” at the hand of various county officials.
One person dead in crash as crews urge caution on slick roads
TETONIA — One person is dead after a major crash on State Highway 33 and all lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened at mile marker 131 west of Tetonia. Idaho Transporation Department spokesman...
One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on State Highway 33 at milepost 131 in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m. Friday. A snowplow was the lead vehicle in a line of cars travelling eastbound. A 32-year-old male from St. Anthony, ID, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup attempted to pass the line of cars. A 52-year-old male from Idaho Falls, ID, driving a 2017 Ford commercial box...
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
Biz Buzz: Idaho Falls Snow Park offers affordable wintertime fun for families
IDAHO FALLS – It’s been nearly five years since Jamie Rhoda lost his son in a motorcycle accident. After a lot of grief and sadness, the 47-year-old Idaho Falls man behind Rizo’s Pizza, which he sold in 2020 after four years of operation, is embarking on a new business venture.
Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting
ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
Parents of young driver speak out against dangerous train crossing
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The parents of a young driver involved in last week's train accident are petitioning the city to make the railroad crossing safer. High school student and wrestler Lyndon Herwig was driving to practice with his coach when tragedy struck. Lyndon says he couldn't see the train coming until it was
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for assault, public warned not to approach
The following is a news release and photo from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an aggravated assault suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley...
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies searching for suspect after aggravated assault
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night.
Freezing fog and snow otw
Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming. Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.
Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year
CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
2 secretaries retiring after nearly 30 years at the same school get a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about two secretaries at a local school who have spent decades working together. It said:. Laurel...
