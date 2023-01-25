Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – January 27, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday.
2 secretaries retiring after nearly 30 years at the same school get a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about two secretaries at a local school who have spent decades working together. It said:. Laurel...
Blackfoot restaurant offers a variety of vibes and cuisine
BLACKFOOT — A new restaurant in Blackfoot offers a variety of spaces so patrons can enjoy themselves no matter if they want to socialize, watch a game or sit outside. The 7Eighty5 had its unofficial opening in March 2022 and is planning to hold their grand opening soon. Larry Mitchell, managing partner of the restaurant, said they waited this long to have their grand opening because they wanted to make...
Sources of Strength goes before Blackfoot school board
Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development. Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant...
CPR saves Idaho Falls man’s life
On Friday, Jan. 6, Bill Scott's life was close to certain death after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks
Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
Fleeing the faith: How Elizabeth Roundy escaped the FLDS Church and her message to her missing daughter
MONTEVIEW — Elizabeth Roundy believes her daughter is hiding with members of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the concerned mother is worried church leaders may force her 16-year-old to marry an older man. Elintra Fischer has been missing since Jan. 1 when she left...
Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year
CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
East Idaho Eats: Rusty Taco offers unique street tacos, delicious nachos and made-from-scratch sides
AMMON — Handmade tacos, smothered nachos, fresh salsa, creamy queso, caramel churros and fresh mixed drinks. Rusty Taco in Ammon has it all and although the new Mexican fast-casual restaurant has only been open less than a week, it’s already a big hit with customers. Rusty and Denise...
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Newtons feel "Harrassed" by Jefferson County
Jefferson County resident James Newton, whose appeal to reconsider the denial of their land division application was once again denied on Jan. 2, approached the County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 17 to address what he felt was “discrimination” and “harassment” at the hand of various county officials.
Man dead after head-on collision in Teton County
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred on SH 33 at milepost 131, in Teton County at approximately 7:00 a.m.
Will a new interchange for I-15/US-20 be built in Idaho Falls?
IDAHO FALLS – After more than five years of discussion and gathering data, the Idaho Transportation Department has settled on its recommendation for improving safety and resolving traffic congestion on the Interstate 15/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Idaho Falls. Massive growth has led to more frequent delays at the...
Heavy snows moving through
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AND WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT THROUGH TOMORROW AT 5PM. Strong band of snow is moving over I-15 to the east and will cover Shelley and move into Idaho Falls. Be aware of blowing snows and low visibility with winds 30+. Jeff Roper.
Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
Parents of young driver speak out against dangerous train crossing
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The parents of a young driver involved in last week's train accident are petitioning the city to make the railroad crossing safer. High school student and wrestler Lyndon Herwig was driving to practice with his coach when tragedy struck. Lyndon says he couldn't see the train coming until it was
Bridge damage on I-15 causes problems for multiple drivers
BLACKFOOT — Officials are urging drivers to be aware and use caution on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot due to a damaged bridge. “There is damage to a bridge I-15 northbound near milepost 95 in the slow lane,” an alert from Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says. “Expect delays and please slow down through the area. Deputies are on scene directing traffic.”
Man escapes house fire that claims dog’s life
IDAHO FALLS — A man was able to escape his home safely after it caught fire Tuesday night but a dog did not make it out in time and died. According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, firefighters responded to a trailer home around 9:30 p.m. on the 400 block of College Street, across from Ermal’s Auto Body.
