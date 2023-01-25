Read full article on original website
NFC title game: Eagles-49ers winner will be the team that holds the line
The NFC championship game likely will come down to these strengths: the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line versus San Francisco 49ers defensive front.
Bengals’ Tyler Boyd talks overcoming ‘tough’ surroundings en route to NFL
Before a showdown with the Chiefs for a spot in Super Bowl LVI, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd catches up with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A. Q: What makes Joe Burrow Joe Burrow? A: His confidence. How he prepares each week. It’s never a week that you see a flaw, or see him down, or feel like he’s off his game. He’s the same person week in, week out, and I think that’s the most important thing at that quarterback position that you have to see for guys to continue to rally. Q: He seems to love big games. A: Yes. A...
Saints' D.J. Williams to Join Senior Bowl Coaching Staff
D.J. Williams joins the Senior Bowl coaching staff, as the Saints now have four coaches represented in Mobile next week.
49ers Fans Savagely Troll the City of Philadelphia Ahead of Game vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers fans had a nice troll of the Eagles and Rocky statue ahead of the NFC Championship Game.The... The post 49ers Fans Savagely Troll the City of Philadelphia Ahead of Game vs. Eagles appeared first on Outsider.
Christian McCaffrey trade from Panthers to 49ers: Inside story
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the minutes after the San Francisco 49ers had pulled off the biggest trade of the season, phones started ringing on opposite ends of the country. At around 9:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 20 in the Bay Area, Niners general manager John Lynch had just hung up with Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer after agreeing to swap a haul of draft picks for running back Christian McCaffrey.
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
49ers RBs McCaffrey, Mitchell sit out practice on Wednesday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- TheSan Francisco 49ers' top two running backs did not practice Wednesday as they dealt with various injury issues. Running backs Christian McCaffrey (bruised calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) sat out Wednesday's session. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Deebo Samuel (ankle) would sit out Wednesday's session, but the...
49ers fans hang team shirt on Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia
The Eagles aren't the only thing synonymous with Philadelphia. Among many more, there's the Declaration of Independence, cheesesteaks and, of course, Rocky Balboa. But fans of the San Francisco 49ers don't seem to cherish civic heroes, even if they are fictitious. Ahead of Sunday's NFC title game against the Eagles, a cut-up, bright red 49ers shirt was seen on the iconic Rocky Balboa statue that sits at the bottom of the steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: 'Zero' chance he's not playing
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the second straight day, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey sat out of practice Thursday as he works back from a bruised calf. And while McCaffrey isn't slated to participate in the Niners' Thursday practice, he did speak to the media and offered a simple answer when asked if there was any chance he won't play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
LeBron James and Joel Embiid lead NBA quotes of the week
Joel Embiid comments on his faceoff against Ben Simmons and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Nothing. Just, like every single night, [I am trying to] just freaking kill whoever is in front of me. My mentality is always about scoring. If I get doubled, make the right pass, but if I get played one-on-one, or I see an opportunity to go score, I'm going to go score."
LeBron James jersey from Game 7 of '13 Finals goes for $3.7M
A jersey worn by LeBron James during the first half of Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals sold at auction for $3.7 million Friday, becoming the third-most expensive game-worn jersey ever sold at Sotheby's. It is the most a game-worn James jersey has ever fetched at Sotheby's but ranks...
Warriors' Stephen Curry fined $25K for tossing mouthpiece
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors starStephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for "throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands" during Wednesday night's 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the league announced on Friday. The incident occurred with 1:14 remaining after Jordan Poole took what Curry thought was an ill-advised...
