Marienville, PA

Tax Caps Leave Many PA Municipalities with Few Ways to Raise Revenue

(Photo above: An aerial photo of downtown Bradford in McKean County, located in northern Pennsylvania. Credit: Tom Huntoon) It has deferred necessary maintenance and projects, and laid off employees in several departments — including fire, police, and streets — to cut costs, City Manager Chris Lucco told Spotlight PA.
BRADFORD, PA
Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Brookville Area School District plays host to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Districts 2, 3, and 5 Orchestra Festival Concert in the high school auditorium this Saturday. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Discovery Materials Delivered to Defense in Child Endangerment Case

Layman’s case has caught the public’s attention since charges were filed against her in May 2022. President Judge Marie T. Veon continued a January 24th Plea Court hearing until February 21 after learning from the defendant that she still hadn’t seen the prosecution’s discovery materials. “(Judge...
FRANKLIN, PA
Motorist Charged with Homicide by Vehicle in Center Township

CENTER TWP., Pa. – A motorist was charged with Homicide by Vehicle following a fatal crash on State Route 119 in Center Township, Indiana County, late Thursday night. The motorist, 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez, of Indiana, was charged with felony counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, and Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, as well as several summary Vehicle Code violations.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Public Invited to Nature Art Showcase and Sale on February 3 & 4

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The public is invited to attend the Seventh Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale being held on February 3 and 4 in downtown Franklin. (Photo above: The Allegheny River in Warren, PA. Credit: Kirby Neubert of Seneca, PA) The event is free. This indoor art...
FRANKLIN, PA
Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit in White Township

WHITE TWP., Pa. – An Ohio man who fled from a traffic stop was taken into custody on Thursday, January 26, following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver. The suspect, a 34-year-old male, of Toledo, Ohio, is currently in Pennsylvania State Police custody, and there is no danger...
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
Two Local Individuals Injured in Collision in New Bethlehem Borough

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two elderly passengers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 28 in New Bethlehem Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, on Broad Street (State Route 28), in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
CLEARFIELD, PA
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Carson Hill Road

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Brady Township. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Wednesday, January 25, this crash happened on Carson Hill Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County, around 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
DUBOIS, PA
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Snow showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Quick Crab Melts

1 – 6 oz. can crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed. -In a small bowl, mix crab, mayonnaise, celery, and green onion until blended. Place muffin halves on an ungreased baking sheet. -Broil 4 to 6 in. from heat until toasted. Spread with crab mixture. -Top with tomato and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

