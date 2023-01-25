Before leaving for Turks and Caicos, I knew the islands had a reputation for being a playground for superstars and celebrities, like Alicia Keys, Drake, Beyonce and Jay-Z. My own stay started at Seven Stars Resort and Spa, on a picture-perfect stretch of beachfront on Grace Bay in Providenciales. Although it’s not the largest island in Turks and Caicos, Providenciales is the most developed and where most travelers stay. My suite overlooked the ocean, and as I sat on my balcony enjoying the warm breeze, it was easy to see why A-listers have flocked to the island. Though the location and amenities were outstanding, the highlight of the resort, for me, was the top-notch customer service. By the second day, the entire staff knew my name and my favorite drink order: an almond milk latte in the morning, a piña colada after 11 a.m.

