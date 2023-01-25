ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aidan Hutchinson one of 3 finalists for defensive rookie of the year

 3 days ago
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is one of three finalists to win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. The No. 2 overall pick by the Lions is joined by Jets CB Sauce Gardner and Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen.

The AP award is the “official” honor recognized by the NFL. Hutchinson has a strong case to win the award. He was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month for both November and December/January, pacing all first-year players with 9.5 sacks and also picking off three passes. Hutchinson also commanded double-team blocking more than any other pass rusher, rookie or otherwise.

Gardner is the odds-on favorite to win the award. He earned All-Pro status at cornerback as a rookie and led the NFL in passes defended with 20. Gardner also captured the PFWA defensive rookie of the year honors.

The winner will be revealed on February 9th at the NFL awards gala.

