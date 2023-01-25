Read full article on original website
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama
UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no reports of any damage in the area. BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Many of you have emailed or called WKRG News 5 to tell us you have heard two big booms and felt shaking in Baldwin County at around 11 a.m., Friday morning. […]
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
WALA-TV FOX10
Unsettled pattern heads our way
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a pleasant day on the Gulf Coast today with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Another nice day is expected tomorrow, but Sunday looks to bring a change as our next weather system will bring a more unsettled pattern to the area. Tonight, expect...
Major upgrade for Mobile weather radar
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday morning marked a huge milestone for the National Weather Service office here in Mobile and for everyone on the Gulf Coast. The radar pedestal has been in much need of replacing, and the day finally came. If you are driving down Airport Blvd., you probably have notice that giant soccer […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Radome, pedestal removed from NWS in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews began the process of replacing the pedestal that supports the weather radar dome at the National Weather Service in Mobile Friday morning at Mobile Regional Airport. It’s all part of the National Weather Service’s effort to replace nearly 160 radar stations. This work...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores planning visitor safety in light of beach erosion
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores was already concerned about beach erosion before severe weather came through this week. City council members met and discussed the current situation at a recent meeting. Gulf Shores beaches have some problems. “The winter storms have basically taken away...
Tracking power outages in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast. Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast. News […]
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
Alabama officials: New I-10 project means less toll avoidance through historic Africatown
Four years ago, the prospects of a $6 one-way toll across a future bridge and rebuilt Interstate 10 Bayway officials worried officials about the motorists attempting to avoid tolls would detour through Mobile’s Africatown community. They increased traffic, they fear, hinder the area’s tourist plans for generations to come....
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County completes ‘pocket beach’, set to open in 2024
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County just finished its first phase of a project at Bayfront Park. It’s called a “pocket beach”, and it is nestled near Dauphin Island. About a mile North of the Dauphin Island Bridge, Bayfront Park has been a favorite spot for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees. The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores
A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alcohol ban dates set for 2023 Gulf Shores spring break
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - In just over a month, Baldwin County beaches will be filling with spring breakers and the Gulf Shores wants to remind its visitors that alcohol will not be allowed on the beach. This will be the eighth year the city has enforced the ordinance. As...
Pen Air Credit Union holds groundbreaking at Beulah location
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26, announcing the new Beulah Road location. The new facility will be located within the Publix Shopping Center off Beulah Road and serve as a connection point between Baldwin County, Alabama and Escambia County, Florida. “Beulah was chosen as a direct […]
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
WKRG
Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.
AL.com
