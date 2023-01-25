ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Unsettled pattern heads our way

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a pleasant day on the Gulf Coast today with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Another nice day is expected tomorrow, but Sunday looks to bring a change as our next weather system will bring a more unsettled pattern to the area. Tonight, expect...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Major upgrade for Mobile weather radar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday morning marked a huge milestone for the National Weather Service office here in Mobile and for everyone on the Gulf Coast. The radar pedestal has been in much need of replacing, and the day finally came. If you are driving down Airport Blvd., you probably have notice that giant soccer […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Radome, pedestal removed from NWS in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews began the process of replacing the pedestal that supports the weather radar dome at the National Weather Service in Mobile Friday morning at Mobile Regional Airport. It’s all part of the National Weather Service’s effort to replace nearly 160 radar stations. This work...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores planning visitor safety in light of beach erosion

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores was already concerned about beach erosion before severe weather came through this week. City council members met and discussed the current situation at a recent meeting. Gulf Shores beaches have some problems. “The winter storms have basically taken away...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Tracking power outages in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast. Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast. News […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees. The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.
BAY MINETTE, AL
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores

A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alcohol ban dates set for 2023 Gulf Shores spring break

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - In just over a month, Baldwin County beaches will be filling with spring breakers and the Gulf Shores wants to remind its visitors that alcohol will not be allowed on the beach. This will be the eighth year the city has enforced the ordinance. As...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Pen Air Credit Union holds groundbreaking at Beulah location

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pen Air Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, Jan. 26, announcing the new Beulah Road location. The new facility will be located within the Publix Shopping Center off Beulah Road and serve as a connection point between Baldwin County, Alabama and Escambia County, Florida. “Beulah was chosen as a direct […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.
BAY MINETTE, AL
