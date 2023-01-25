Read full article on original website
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Man arrested for allegedly holding East Moline woman captive in her apartment
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man is in jail after he allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend and held her captive in her apartment, according to the East Moline Police Department. At about 4:39 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers were contacted by a woman who advised that her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Marshawn Pitts, hit her with a loaded handgun and held her captive in her own apartment in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.
Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part Two
The names of the victims will not be released at this time as we are still trying to collect the information from all victims. Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part One? Because this is part two. Madison shared her fake cancer story publicly, not only on social media and...
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. According to court documents and evidence Derik Ashley Otero, 35, was found by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in June 2020 in possession of a stolen Smith & Wesson nine-millimeter handgun with an extended magazine after responding to a report of a wanted person in possession of a firearm in an Oxford home.
Police: Man arrested after holding ex-girlfriend captive
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he held his ex-girlfriend captive in her apartment and hit her with a loaded gun. Marshawn S. Pitts, 29, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony; unlawful restraint, a class 3 felony; aggravated battery, a class 3 felony; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal damage to property, a class A misdemeanor.
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for firearm charges
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Daizahna Brazier, 20, is wanted by Rock Island police for for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Brazier is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds with black...
Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
Police recover money, wig, medical supplies during search warrant on Madison Russo's apartment
The woman accused of faking cancer to solicit more than $37,000 in donations had many items confiscated from her Bettendorf apartment during a search warrant on Monday, including cash, medical equipment and a 2023 Kia Sportage. As of this publishing, 19-year-old Madison Russo is out on bond, which was paid...
Clinton law enforcement react to national shootings
CLINTON, Iowa — There was no mincing of words as Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt reacted to the shootings at Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay in California where at least 18 people died, and the Des Moines shooting where two teens were killed at a community outreach center.
Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence
Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 3 men who collected on stolen lottery tickets
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are asking the public to help identify three men they say collected winnings from stolen lottery tickets. According to police, around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3 multiple scratch-off lottery tickets were taken from a convenience store in Davenport. Three men collected the winnings from the...
Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
Suspect arrested after domestic dispute, police chase in Rock Island Wednesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man is in jail after a domestic disturbance led to gunfire and a short police chase Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. At about 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers responded to the 500 block of 30th Street after a domestic...
Clinton man sentenced related to January 2022 shooting
A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, related to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene. Angel, 39, fired multiple shots in...
