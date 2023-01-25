ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ben Johnson a finalist for assistant coach of the year

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Ben Johnson made quite a splash in his first season as an offensive coordinator. The Lions OC helped engineer a Detroit offense that finished sixth in the league in points per game and fourth in total yards.

For his impressive showing, Johnson was named one of the three finalists for the AP assistant coach of the year. Eagles offensive coordinator Shae Steichen and 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans are the other finalists.

Johnson showed creativity and aggressiveness in guiding the Lions offense to a great season. He helped maximize QB Jared Goff and worked around several injuries to key players throughout the season.

As with rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson, who is a finalist for the defensive rookie of the year honor, the winners will be announced on February 9th.

