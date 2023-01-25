Have you recently retired from nursing, social work, counseling, pastoral care, or similar work but would be open to sharing your much-needed skills and passion for just a few hours per week? Care Partners of Cook County is looking for you! We have a job share opportunity providing Care Coordination and Caregiver Support for older adults in our county. You need to be a good listener, have some experience with elders, and possess the ability to offer support and compassion – we will train you on the rest! It’s a super flexible, 10 to 12 hour-per-week gig that can have a HUGE impact on your Cook County friends and neighbors, their families, and our community’s dedicated service providers. We’d love to chat and see if we might find a mutually beneficial arrangement as you transition to this new season of your life. If nothing else – you’ll find out more about an amazing organization in your community!

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO