Care Partners of Cook County is looking for you
Have you recently retired from nursing, social work, counseling, pastoral care, or similar work but would be open to sharing your much-needed skills and passion for just a few hours per week? Care Partners of Cook County is looking for you! We have a job share opportunity providing Care Coordination and Caregiver Support for older adults in our county. You need to be a good listener, have some experience with elders, and possess the ability to offer support and compassion – we will train you on the rest! It’s a super flexible, 10 to 12 hour-per-week gig that can have a HUGE impact on your Cook County friends and neighbors, their families, and our community’s dedicated service providers. We’d love to chat and see if we might find a mutually beneficial arrangement as you transition to this new season of your life. If nothing else – you’ll find out more about an amazing organization in your community!
Cook County ISD 166 Principal Megan Myers announces resignation
Brian Larsen - Cook County News Herald - January 27, 2023. Cook County I.S.D. 166 P.K.-12 Principal Megan Myers announced her resignation effective June 30, 2023, at the Thursday, January 19 school board meeting. Myers began working at I.S.D. 166 in September 2018, replacing P.K.-12 Principal Dr. William (Bill) DeWitt, who resigned August 16, 2018.
Registration for 2023 Cook County & North Shore farmer meet up now open
The University of Minnesota Extension will host a gathering for local farmers and agricultural producers who are operating in Cook County or the surrounding North Shore region. Sarah Waddle, Cook County Extension Educator/Community Center Director, shared with Boreal Community Media that the meetup "is a chance for local farmers to...
Free tax preparation available for some Cook County and Grand Portage community members
It's the most taxing time of the year. Bad jokes aside, it's true: tax season is officially upon us. For some Cook County and Grand Portage community members, the thought of doing taxes can be stressful. Fortunately, Cook County VITA/TCE tax assistance volunteers are once again ready to help. Boreal...
Snow tonight and Friday morning
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 26, 2023. Light to locally moderate snow is expected tonight and Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Cook County for up to 5 inches of snowfall. Increasingly gusty winds tonight and Friday are expected to create areas of blowing snow through Friday evening.
