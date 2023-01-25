Read full article on original website
Pagans Motorcycle Gang's Meth Dealer Heads To Prison In Pennsylvania: USDOJ
A man who was known as a methamphetamine dealer for the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has admitted to violating federal narcotics trafficking laws and has been sentenced for his crimes according to a release by the US Department of Justice on Monday, January 23, 2023. Joshua Birrell, 40, formerly of Latrobe,...
Police: Clearfield County man drove to station to be fingerprinted drunk with a child
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man was jailed after he came to the police station with a child when he was drunk, police report. Christopher Yasko, 41, was almost four times over the legal limit when he arrived at the Lawrence Township Police Department, with a child, to be fingerprinted on Thursday at […]
Discovery Materials Delivered to Defense in Child Endangerment Case
Layman’s case has caught the public’s attention since charges were filed against her in May 2022. President Judge Marie T. Veon continued a January 24th Plea Court hearing until February 21 after learning from the defendant that she still hadn’t seen the prosecution’s discovery materials. “(Judge...
SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT
Sentencing hearings were held yesterday in Indiana County Court. One of them was for a Blairsville man who pleaded guilty to a charge of simple assault for an incident last March. Court documents show that 41-year-old Jason Sleasman was ordered to serve two years of probation and pay fines and court costs connected with the guilty plea. He was also in court for a parole revocation hearing for a case in 2020 where he was charged with DUI. Because of yesterday’s sentence, Sleasman’s probation was revoked and was placed on probation for five years less 30 days, with the restriction of serving 105 consecutive days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. This will run concurrently with the other probation sentence.
Former State College business owner sentenced to 80 months for involvement in Jan. 6 riots
Julian Elie Khater, the former co-owner and manager of Frutta Bowls in State College, was sentenced to 80 months of imprisonment and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine after he used pepper spray on police officers during the Jan. 6 riots, according to the Associated Press. Brian Sicknick, a U.S....
Local man facing homicide charges after fatal wrong-way crash in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is facing homicide charges after a fatal crash on state Route 119 in Indiana County Thursday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened at around 11:29 p.m. on state Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township. Police said...
TWO DUE IN COURT TODAY FOR PLEA HEARINGS
A Westmoreland County man who has an extensive criminal history is due for a plea court hearing today in Indiana County Court. 43-year-old Dennis Michael Shank of Derry will enter his plea before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco for charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility for an incident reported on April 15th of 2021. Shank has a criminal history that goes back to 1997, with charges of theft, simple assault, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct filed against him previously. In 2022, he was also charged with possessing an instrument of crime with intent and inmate procuring a weapon for himself for trying to make a weapon out of wires from face masks. He planned on trying to escape during a preliminary hearing in June of last year, but police got wind of the plan and he was caught with his handmade weapons.
Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
Child Endangerment Case Postponed Again Due to Prosecution’s Failure to Produce Discovery Files to Defense
(Photo above: Cain and Emily Layman outside the Venango County Courthouse.) According to court documents, 23-year-old Emily Layman was scheduled for Plea Court, which is a hearing in which a defendant can enter a guilty or not guilty plea. “It didn’t really go the way we expected,” Layman told exploreVenango.com....
Motorist Charged with Homicide by Vehicle in Center Township
CENTER TWP., Pa. – A motorist was charged with Homicide by Vehicle following a fatal crash on State Route 119 in Center Township, Indiana County, late Thursday night. The motorist, 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez, of Indiana, was charged with felony counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, and Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed, as well as several summary Vehicle Code violations.
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway
A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
Saturation Patrols Begin in Lyon County
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is expected to begin Saturation Patrol starting Friday night. According to the sheriff's office, over one dozen deputies are set to patrol in Fernley. They'll be out for a 12-hour period into Saturday morning. Deputies will specifically be looking to make arrests for illegal drugs,...
PSP REPORTS: COUNTERFEIT MONEY, CRASH
State police from the Kittanning barracks are investigating a case of counterfeit money in the Elderton area. Troopers say that the incident happened on January 4th. State police say that around 11:00 in the morning, the suspect, who was not identified, paid an 80-year-old Spring Church man for some corn using a phony $100 bill at a location on North Main Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-543-2011.
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR INDIANA COUNTY DISTRICT COURTS TODAY
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today for a New Kensington man charged with simple assault and other crimes from an incident last month in Indiana Borough. Borough Police charged 26-year-old Marco Antonio Ciappetta of New Kensington in connection with an incident on December 11th in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Police said that he allegedly assaulted a female, and made threats against her and her roommate. That prompted the call to police, and when officers arrived, Ciappetta allegedly resisted arrest and hit officers trying to take him into custody. He faces three counts of terroristic threats, and single counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, resisting arrest and harassment. His hearing is set for 1:30 this afternoon in front of District Judge Guy Haberl.
Sparks Police Accuse Man of Shooting Woman He Was Dating
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night. When police arrived on scene at a RV trailer, they found the injured woman and another man suffering from blunt force trauma. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment...
Penn State University Has Not Reimbursed Pa. State Police for Security at Proud Boys Event
(Photo above: Penn State reimbursed four local police departments for security services provided the night of a canceled event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys. But the university has not cut a check for the 70 State Police employees on hand — and it won’t say why. Credit: Abby Drey / Centre Daily Times)
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE JAIL TIME OR SINGLE COUNT OF RETAIL THEFT
A man charged with retail theft was sentenced this morning in Indiana County Court. Court documents say Bradley Randall Smith, who turns 39 years old tomorrow, was sentenced to serve one month to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a single count of Retail Theft-Taking Merchandise for an incident on September 23rd of last year.
Altoona duo accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said. According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges […]
