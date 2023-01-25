ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane, PA

TheDailyBeast

Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried

A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Salon

Judge concludes Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol was acting on "Trump's instructions"

A federal judge said on Tuesday that a woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump's instructions" when she broke the law. Danean MacAndrew traveled from California to Washington, D.C. to join Trump's rally, and later filmed herself storming the Capitol with fellow Trump supporters. After a three-day bench trial, she was found guilty of charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Axios

New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses

A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Justice Kavanaugh: Supreme Court's slow start a coincidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the public shouldn’t read anything into the high court’s historically slow start to releasing opinions. Every year the justices begin hearing cases in October and generally finish their work by the end of June before going on a summer break. This term, however, they went more than three months without resolving any cases in which they heard arguments. On Monday, the justices finally announced a unanimous decision in one case and dismissed another. Some observers wondered whether the slow pace could be the result of a variety of factors: a change in the court’s makeup with the addition of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, less consensus on a deeply divided bench or the consequences of last term’s leak of a draft opinion in the case that overturned a half-century of abortion rights. Kavanaugh downplayed the court’s slow pace.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court finally issues first ruling of term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday belatedly issued the first ruling of its nine-month term that started in October, more than a month behind its normal schedule. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the court's first opinion, with the justices ruling unanimously against Navy veteran Adolfo Arellano in a technical dispute over disability benefits. The court dismissed a second case concerning the scope of attorney-client privilege without issuing a written ruling.
WASHINGTON STATE

