U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried
A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Trump Org fined just $1.6M for tax crimes — but experts say "it spells doom" for the company
The Trump Organization was ordered by a Manhattan State Supreme Court judge on Friday to pay $1.6 million, the maximum fine allowed under the law, after it was convicted on felony tax fraud and other charges. Former President Donald Trump's real estate company was convicted in December for giving illegal...
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
House committee advances bill that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane is gaining traction as it was passed out of the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure today. House Bill 2222, introduced by Delegate Westfall (R-Jackson), was...
Granting Donald Trump Immunity in Rape Suit Will Give Public Officials ‘Open Season’ to Defame, Accuser Tells Top D.C. Court
The D.C. Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on Tuesday that will decide whether then-President Donald Trump had been acting under his official duties when he said of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll: “She’s not my type.”. If the top D.C. court finds in Trump’s favor, Carroll’s attorney...
Maryland Supreme Court disbars indicted former Baltimore City prosecutor
The Maryland Supreme Court has ruled to disbar an indicted former Baltimore City prosecutor accused of stalking his former romantic partners.
Judge concludes Jan. 6 rioter who broke into Capitol was acting on "Trump's instructions"
A federal judge said on Tuesday that a woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection "followed then-President Trump's instructions" when she broke the law. Danean MacAndrew traveled from California to Washington, D.C. to join Trump's rally, and later filmed herself storming the Capitol with fellow Trump supporters. After a three-day bench trial, she was found guilty of charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
Ex-GOP candidate's wife hit with 52 felony charges after casting 23 votes for husband: DOJ
The Department of Justice charged the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor for her role in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the Iowa 2020 primary and general elections to get her husband elected to Congress. Kim Phuong Taylor was arrested Thursday on more than 50 felony charges, including...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Attorneys For Jussie Smollett File Fifth Request For Extension to File Appeal on Hate Crime Conviction
The legal team behind former Empire star Jussie Smollett awaits a decision granting more time to file a brief with the court reviewing the actor’s conviction in 2021 that he faked a hate crime. The attorneys were due to submit arguments for Smollett’s appeal by this Wednesday, but have instead asked the 1st District Court of Appeals for a fifth extension.
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Dollar General worker safety fines top $15 million since 2017, Labor Department says
Dollar General was hit with $387,000 in fines for worker safety violations at three Southeast stores, the Department of Labor said Thursday. Since 2017, Dollar General has been fined more than $15 million for various violations. Dozens of similar violations were identified at 19 stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia,...
Arizona Republicans elect former Trump official Jeff DeWit to become next party chair, will replace Kelli Ward
Former Donald Trump officiate Jeff DeWit has won an election to become the next chair of the Republican Party in Arizona. He will replace current chair Kelli Ward.
New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses
A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
Justice Kavanaugh: Supreme Court's slow start a coincidence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the public shouldn’t read anything into the high court’s historically slow start to releasing opinions. Every year the justices begin hearing cases in October and generally finish their work by the end of June before going on a summer break. This term, however, they went more than three months without resolving any cases in which they heard arguments. On Monday, the justices finally announced a unanimous decision in one case and dismissed another. Some observers wondered whether the slow pace could be the result of a variety of factors: a change in the court’s makeup with the addition of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, less consensus on a deeply divided bench or the consequences of last term’s leak of a draft opinion in the case that overturned a half-century of abortion rights. Kavanaugh downplayed the court’s slow pace.
Supreme Court finally issues first ruling of term
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday belatedly issued the first ruling of its nine-month term that started in October, more than a month behind its normal schedule. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the court's first opinion, with the justices ruling unanimously against Navy veteran Adolfo Arellano in a technical dispute over disability benefits. The court dismissed a second case concerning the scope of attorney-client privilege without issuing a written ruling.
