KTEN.com
Grayson Softball gears up for another promising season
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Grayson College has emerged as one of the top junior college softball programs in the country. The Vikings are coming off of a promising 2022 campaign, where they finished with a 40-8 record. However, they came up short, losing to Weatherford in the Region V tournament...
KTEN.com
Gunter boys win "Battle of Tigers"
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - It took every minute of every quarter but Gunter came away with a narrow 50-46 win over Leonard in 3A boys hoops on Friday night. With the win, Gunter improves to 6-2 in district and will play at Howe on Tuesday.
KTEN.com
No. 1 Caddo defeats No. 2 Rattan in overtime 55-53
CADDO, Okla. (KTEN) - The top two teams in Class A OSSAA boys basketball battled it out Thursday night. The No. 1 Caddo Bruins hosted No. 2 Rattan with not an available seat or parking spot in sight. The Bruins take home the bragging rights 55-53 in overtime.
KTEN.com
Open house Saturday for Denison tenants facing utility cutoff
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Tenants of the East Coast and Circle apartments in Denison will soon have no water because the owner of those properties has failed to pay outstanding utility bills. Those residents are invited to an open house on Saturday at the Heritage Park and Lakeview Park...
KTEN.com
S&S volleyball player Paige Turner signs with Cisco College
SADLER, Texas (KTEN) - S&S middle Paige Turner signed with Cisco College Volleyball Thursday afternoon. The Lady Rams went 35-10 this year and were Bi-District champions losing to Rains in the area round.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
KTEN.com
Namesake on hand as Reba's Place opens in Atoka
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Country superstar Reba McEntire made a personal appearance Thursday night for the grand opening of her new restaurant, Reba's Place, in downtown Atoka. McEntire was born and raised in southeast Oklahoma. "Daddy was one of the many men who helped start the Atoka Trail Riders,"...
KXII.com
Two businesses team up to open indoor farmers market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An ice cream shop and the Denison Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new idea. Sugar Booger’s partnered with the Downtown Denison Farmers Market to bring the vendors indoors. Different vendors will be featured each week inside the ice cream store. The...
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
KTEN.com
Denison schools create new position for safety
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison Independent School District has created a new position to help safeguard its campuses. Michael DeHaven is the district's new director of security. "My primary goal is safeguarding our facilities and promote a positive and safe learning environment for all our students, faculty, and...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?
Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch
CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
KTEN.com
Three honored as Texoma Heroes
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Friday marked a milestone for the Texoma Hero Program. Not only did they honor the program's 100th veteran, but they're also recognizing two individuals as the January 2023 Texoma Heroes. Barbara Parra-Milks is the 100th nominee to be in the Texoma Veterans Hall of Fame.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
Missing infant Xyavier Calliste found safe with mother in North Carolina
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp was discontinued, police said. Xyavier Calliste and his mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, were found at a bus terminal in North Carolina. Investigators were able to track Williams' travel from when she left a domestic violence shelter on Jan. 25. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. There was a court order for Calliste to remain at the shelter. Williams was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for interfering with child custody.Authorities will hold her in North Carolina until she's extradited back to Texas. Calliste was unharmed and is in the care of Children's Protective Services until Texas CPS can make arrangements to bring him back to Smith County.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Whightright Texas man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Fannin County
A Whightright, Tx., man was killed and 2 others were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 121 at County Road 4642 in Fannin, County, Texas early Thursday evening. Texas State Police said 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport was rear ended and killed on southbound 121 while attempting a left turn.
3-month-old conjoined twins separated in historic surgery at Texas hospital
Two conjoined twin girls who shared a liver were successfully separated Monday in a Texas hospital.
