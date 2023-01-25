Indiana County first responders were busy this morning with two vehicle accidents reported a little over an hour apart. The first was at 6:33 AM with a vehicle accident on Route 422 West in Shelocta Borough. Elderton Volunteer Fire Department, State Police and Citizens ambulance were dispatched to the scene of the crash. Fire officials said that the crash was a chain reaction-style crash with a tri-axle truck rear-ending a second vehicle, which pushed it into a third vehicle and then a fourth. One person had reported minor injuries and they were taken to IRMC for treatment. Traffic on Route 422 West was affected for about an hour.

