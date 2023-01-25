Read full article on original website
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
There’s Been a New Development in Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel’s Years-Long Instagram Drama
The RHONY alum revealed an update on the social media issue between herself and the RHOBH cast member. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel didn’t just post a sweet homage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards for her birthday this week, she also gave her the ultimate gift: She’s following her again on Instagram.
Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive”
Kelly Dodd is not the most popular former cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County, but I assure you she’s not suffering over it. She and husband Rick Leventhal did not exactly leave a legacy of positivity behind them when Kelly was shown the way out of the Bravo door. And we may never catch […] The post Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal In Serious Car Crash; Kelly Says Rick Is “Lucky To Be Alive” appeared first on Reality Tea.
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Jinger Duggar Shares the Real Reason Why Jana Duggar Can’t Move out of the Duggar Home
Jinger Duggar slipped during a new podcast interview and shares the real reason why Jana Duggar and other women in her family can't move out of the duggar home until marriage.
Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
Captain Sandy Responds to Camille Lamb Calling Her “Sandy Sue Sue”
Captain Sandy Yawn found herself giving Camille Lamb an ultimatum on the latest episode of Below Deck, and while the deck/stew agreed it was “fair” in the moment, she later broke down crying and referred to the captain as “Sandy Sue Sue” behind her back. Wanting...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Paris Hilton ‘Spent a Fortune’ on Son’s ‘Over-the-Top’ Nursery: Details on Her Baby Boy’s ‘$1 Million’ Room
Fit for a king! Paris Hilton has spent "at least $1 million" on her infant son's nursery which includes "his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom," an insider tells Life and Style exclusively. "It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval Having an “Open Relationship”
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer sees Scheana Shay make the suggestion about the couple. Ariana Madix isn't waiting for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to tell her and Tom Sandoval's story. Instead, she's setting the record straight ahead of the February 8 premiere. The Fancy AF Cocktails author took...
Vicki Gunvalson Says John Janssen Used Shannon Beador: ‘These Men’ Are ‘Narcissists’
Weighing in. Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson shared her thoughts on costar Shannon Storm Beador’s split from John Janssen — and she didn’t mince her words. After the Instagram account @BestofBravo posted a screenshot of a headline noting that Beador, 58, was “blindsided” by the breakup, fans criticized Janssen’s timing in […]
Gia Giudice Opens Up About Her Life at College and Shares an Update on Her Career Goals
The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter is already preparing for her life after university. After starting college in 2019, Gia Giudice is just months away from walking across the stage in her cap and gown at her graduation. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter has been attending Rutgers University and has long been vocal about her plans to pursue a career in law.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Kenya Moore Shows Her Gorgeous Birthday Gift from Brooklyn & Marc Daly
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member received a stunning surprise from her ex-husband and their 4-year-old daughter. Kenya Moore just received a gorgeous birthday surprise from Marc Daly. In a January 24 Instagram Story photo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member showed the beautiful pink orchid she received...
